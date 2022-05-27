Whoscored Releases Surprising European Team of the Season — Foot11.com

Among the world leaders in the statistical analysis of football, the site whoscored.com has published the typical team of the season in the five major European championships according to its statistics. More

The Whoscored.com site has made a name for itself in the world of football. Bringing together a team of football analysts and data analysis software developers, the site is one of the world’s benchmarks for statistical analysis in the field of football. By combining the averages of the season, they presented the typical team of the five major European championships. And the least we can say is that some choices are surprising.

A typical team with only one Real Madrid player

It is interesting to see how statistical analysis alone can be different from the feelings of football fans or even team results. Indeed, the eleven created by Whoscored only highlights the best arithmetic averages over the year. Thus, the presence of some players in this team surprised many football fans.

Whoscored.com presents their team of the year from the big five European leagues / Whoscored.com

Real Madrid, for example, champion of Spain and playing in a few hours the final of the Champions League, has only one representative in this team: Karim Benzema. Another surprising point, the presence of Joël Matip, the central defender of Liverpool. While the latter has not always been a starter, he is still present in this team.

Messi has a better average than De Bruyne or Benzema

If there is one point of this standard team that has caused a lot of talk on social networks, it is the presence, but also and above all, the rating of Lionel Messi. While the Argentinian has, for many, had a very complicated season in Paris, he is doing very well with an average of 7.7, placing him ahead of De Bruyne or Karim Benzema. Worse still, the absence of Liverpool players Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah is causing a stir. Choices that Whoscored tried to justify by recalling their rating criteria.

Salah and Mané, two of the great absentees from this team of the year / Iconsport

They have, in fact, recalled that their analysis algorithm was one of the most precise existing. This analysis takes into account more than 200 raw statistics, weighted according to the influence on the game. Every event of a match (positive or negative) is taken into account. Thus, for example, a successful dribble attempt will have a much greater influence on the score if it is made in the opposing third of the field. Thus, it makes perfect sense that these ratings are not proportional to goalscoring or assisting stats. This explains certain choices which surprised among this typical team.