Whose are the ancient things in museums?

Although ancient, the Parthenon marbles found in the British Museum in London are still capable of causing animosity and conflict, even on a political level.

We call “Parthenon marbles” the sculptural groups and friezes that once stood in the main temple of the Acropolis of Athens, and which are still considered a masterpiece of human history today. At the beginning of the nineteenth century they were removed and brought to England by Count Elgin, ambassador to the Ottoman Empire (of which Greece was part). The question of which museum should host them is still open, and in Greece it is felt both among the population and among politicians: several times the Greek government has asked the British government for their return – even in a very recent meeting. – but so far it has received only categorical refusals.

The “Elgin marbles”, another name by which they are called, are one of the best known and most striking examples that refer to a more extensive and complex issue, namely the legitimate ownership of ancient objects and monuments present in many Western museums.

The majority of these works originally did not belong to the political entity in which the museums that host them are based, and for a long time in the political, historical and artistic fields there has been debates on which is the most sensible arrangement from a historical and artistic point of view. for the ancient statues, often stolen or bought for little money centuries ago by the towns that now keep them. Another famous case of this type is the altar of Zeus in the temple of Pergamum, the largest part of which is now in Berlin, but which was built in the second century AD in a territory that is now part of Turkey.

Recently the magazine History Today has collected the opinions of some historians and historians who help to orientate in this debate. It should be borne in mind, however, that it is impossible to outline principles that are suitable for every context and for all cases, given that very often the placement of certain works of art is the result of tortuous and fragmented passages.

Ioannis Stefanidis, professor of the history of diplomacy at the University of Thessaloniki, cites for example the history of Horses of San Marco, a bronze sculptural group depicting four horses and which at one time – probably between the 4th and 2nd centuries AD – was located at the hippodrome of Constantinople, present-day Istanbul. In 1204, when the city was sacked by the Crusaders, the horses were brought to Venice, and remained there for centuries. In 1797 Napoleon took them away during his military campaigns in Italy, and placed them on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. After the defeat of Waterloo, the horses were again transported to Venice, in the Basilica of San Marco, where they are still today.

“Who would have the right to demand the repatriation of the work?” Stefanidis asks rhetorically, citing the repatriation provided by UNESCO. ‘The French, who stole it for seconds? Chronologically, the answer is simple: Constantinople in its present form, Istanbul. Is it therefore the Turks who have the right to reclaim the statues, given their link with the hippodrome, and despite the absence of nine centuries and although the horses have no link with Ottoman or Turkish culture? ” (the horses are in fact of Roman or Hellenistic production, depending on the interpretations).

“The repatriation of artifacts removed from their original location before this practice became illegal raises questions that cannot be answered generically or indiscriminately,” says Stefanidis.

Marie Rodet, a professor of African history at SOAS in London, on the other hand, has more radical views. According to Rodet, the ancient artifacts should be returned because “they were looted or purchased for a much lower value than the art market of the time”, and the fact that it is difficult to reconstruct their origin is a “fallacy”. Often, in fact, the lack of information on a certain object is due to incompetence rather than objective difficulties, says Rodet: “I am very struck by the amount of errors I find while wandering around exhibitions on Africa, large and small”.

Many of the items from African and Middle Eastern countries have histories of looting and illegal trafficking behind them. And it is a problem that does not belong only to the colonial period, explains Rodet, but more generally indicative of the imbalance between collectors and artists, which was taken to the extreme during the looting of the colonial age: “It is time for galleries, museums and private collectors do their job and reconstruct the history of the objects in their possession, returning them as part of a process of reparation in favor of those countries that were victims of European colonialism and imperialism ».

In recent years there have been several cases of returns of this type, to which political and diplomatic meanings are usually also attributed: a gesture of solidarity and closeness of the country that gives back towards the one who demanded the restitution. It is a result that is mainly due to the action of UNESCO, which since 1978 has created an intergovernmental commission to encourage the restitution of cultural assets acquired illegally. The objective of the commission is to promote bilateral relations between the countries involved, helping them to find an agreement for possible refunds.

In 1978 the then director general of UNESCO, the Senegalese Amadou-Mathar M’Bow, wrote:

«Today unbridled speculation, fomented by the trend of the art market, pushes traffickers and looters to exploit the ignorance of local populations and to take advantage of any connivance they encounter. In Africa, South America, Oceania and even Europe, modern pirates with huge resources […] they strip and rob the archaeological sites even before the scholars arrive to do the excavations. The women and men of these countries have the right to recover their cultural assets: they are part of their identity ”.

To be considered valid, the request to UNESCO must include proof that the requested property was acquired illegally or due to foreign occupation. Most of the returns, however, take place in cases where the illegal origin of the goods is established: they are usually objects stolen in recent times, recovered by the authorities and returned to their legitimate owners.

“It is difficult for a museum not to realize that it has an object of illegal origin,” says Marcello Barbanera, professor of classical archeology at Sapienza in Rome. The laws have changed in recent years, and today the stolen or illegally acquired cultural assets usually end up in private collections, hidden from the public, just to prevent their provenance from being discovered. As for the historical acquisitions that are part of public collections, however, the discourse is less linear.

“Most of the ancient and most precious Greek vases, for example, are found in France, Germany or England,” explains Blackbeard. “Because they were found during excavations in the nineteenth century and bought regularly, with export rights and all.” In a similar situation, establishing the legitimate ownership of an object becomes difficult: for example, who has the right to exhibit an Etruscan statuette, given that the Etruscans have disappeared for centuries and the inhabitants of Tuscany cannot in any way define themselves as their descendants ?

Whatever the way in which a certain asset was acquired, according to Blackbeard certain arguments make little sense from the historical point of view: «The moment an object is removed from its original location, the damage is already done. Bringing it back to its country of origin, perhaps after centuries and under radically different conditions, does not repair that damage ».

Furthermore, certain historical acquisitions produce a new meaning, provide further context for statues or goods in museums, especially the most famous ones. The Parthenon marbles «are of enormous importance in the history of European art. They were an aesthetic shock, as nothing like it had ever been seen before. The greatest experts were called to study them, artists from all over the world were invited to examine them, including Antonio Canova », the famous Italian sculptor.

“A better way to heal certain situations would be, in my opinion, to establish forms of collaboration between countries” concludes Blackbeard. “That is, instead of going against each other on the wave of nationalism, the institutions should say to each other” ok, you keep these two vessels, but you finance me every year ten scholarships to learn the bronze technique “, just to give an example. It would be a more profitable type of collaboration ».

– Read also: The first Italian art critic