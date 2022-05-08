Why 15 Years Later Halo 3’s Scarab Battle Is Still One Of The Best Action Scenes Ever

The Halo saga was a turning point for the genre of shooters and video games in general. But the third installment of the Master Chief is responsible for one of the best scenes in the history of video games to remain etched in our retina as synonymous with the adjective epic even 15 years later: the battle against a Scarab in the mission “The Storm” .

The FPS genre is one that, since its popularization with Doom, has been intrinsically associated with video games and has given rise to many other sagas full of epic moments and stories. But if there is a name that raise real passions -for better and for worse- and that has one of the science fiction stories that has most captured the imagination of fans, is Halo. Microsoft star titlesigned by Bungie when the first XBOX was introduced, and that over time has been shown as a saga that has marked a before and after in the way of making this kind of videogames.

The saga of the Master Chief is remembered for milestones such as popularizing online gaming on consoles -a terrain “quasi” exclusive to the PC at the beginning of the 2000s-, but also for its characters, plot, scenarios, and above all its battles, which have left an indelible mark on the way of making and enjoying FPS. In its third installment, Bungie wanted to give everything to offer the tremendous conclusion (which at the time seemed definitive) of the history of the John S-117. What is surprising is that, looking back 15 yearsmore recent games try but fail to leave us so speechless with scenes like the one that not a few fans consider the best of the entire saga and even one of the best in the history of video games: the incursion of a Scarab during the battle near the highway to New Mombasa to drive the Covenant off Earth.

Describing the first time I played Halo 3 is an impossible task for me without remembering the game’s fourth mission: “Storm”. The plan was to get Lord Hood to bombard Truth’s fleet to force his retreat. The setting took place mainly on wide expanses of land near a cliff, with a strong emphasis on the use of vehicles during the mission; Warthogs and Mangooses of the UNSC, against Wraiths, Ghosts and Banshees of the Covenant. I had just cleared one of the last areas when suddenly Sergeant Johnson tells me that “something big is coming”. I don’t see it but I hear it. I turn to check the scenery… and see a Scarab nimbly descending from the structure behind me, coming to reinforce the Covenant position. He had only finished the first round.

An epic playable tale

This entry into the scene most emblematic vehicle of the Covenant signaled the starting gun of a battle varied and frenetic as had not been seen in the saga until then, and that kept me in real tension until the end. If Bungie was characterized by something during the development of the Halo saga, it was the fact of combining epic cinematic moments with a gameplay that gave the player freedom to face the scenario as they preferred. But why does this scene stand out so much among so many other shooters? Simply because one he plays itliterally as it unfolds; he doesn’t just look at her through a cutscene that we have no control over and then he takes it back to play. It’s one of the first and best cinematic moments in modern shooters where the player wasn’t just a passive spectator of a cutscene. Other studios and FPS have also produced scenes of great quality and really impressive, but I would say that only this and similar ones from Halo 3 -but this one especially because it was the first- made me really live it.

The player was not just the passive spectator of a cutsceneThe flexibility of Halo 3’s gameplay, the AI ​​of its NPCs, and the narrative load of the time, along with the superb scores by Martin O’Donell and Michael Salvatori, gave a sequence that almost no shooter can come close to, and not a few have tried it in these 15 years. It’s not that the competition wasn’t good – it was, and a lot – but Bungie knew how to hit the right keys to make that scene his “Nessun Dorma” from Turandot in Halo code. For me, the most recent and popular saga titles today do not get me to experience what it meant to be immersed in a ordered chaos, battling grunts, jackals and brutes, and dodging attacks from the mammoth armored alien. First attacking his weak points to prostrate him at my mercy, and then ascending to his reactor to neutralize him as he accounted for his crew. And in the meantime, my UNSC and ODST comrades were holding off the rest of the enemy forces so I could end this fight. All in one gameplay choreography that felt natural and fluid.

I do not deny that we have advanced enormously in graphics, in ways of playing or in scenarios… but the battle scene against the Scarab in Halo 3 is still the best example of an epic playable story, which has yet to be overcome, and which remains What the scene combat in a shooter, par excellence.