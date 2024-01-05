Why 20 minutes of exercise can change your life? Physical activity – protection against diseases

Everyday routine often consumes us, leaving no room for taking care of our physical and mental health. However, according to medical and psychological experts, devoting as little as 20 minutes a day to physical activity can have a significant impact on preventing disease and promoting mental health. Also: Healthier 2024: Here’s how you can increase your vegetable intake in your daily diet. The relationship between physical activity and cardiovascular health is well known, but the idea that a short period of daily exercise can make a difference may surprise many.

Maria Rodriguez, a renowned cardiologist, emphasizes that "even a brisk 20-minute walk a day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30% by improving circulation and strengthening the heart." In addition to the physical benefits, regular physical activity is also associated with significant improvements in mental health. For her part, clinical psychologist Ana Gomez explains that "exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as natural pain relievers and generators of feelings of well-being. Not only does it help reduce stress and anxiety, but it can also help prevent depression."