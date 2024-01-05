Why 20 minutes of exercise can change your life? Physical activity – protection against diseases
Everyday routine often consumes us, leaving no room for taking care of our physical and mental health. However, according to medical and psychological experts, devoting as little as 20 minutes a day to physical activity can have a significant impact on preventing disease and promoting mental health.
The relationship between physical activity and cardiovascular health is well known, but the idea that a short period of daily exercise can make a difference may surprise many.
Maria Rodriguez, a renowned cardiologist, emphasizes that “even a brisk 20-minute walk a day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30% by improving circulation and strengthening the heart.”
In addition to the physical benefits, regular physical activity is also associated with significant improvements in mental health.
For her part, clinical psychologist Ana Gomez explains that “exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as natural pain relievers and generators of feelings of well-being. Not only does it help reduce stress and anxiety, but it can also help prevent depression.”
Experts agree that the key is consistency and choosing activities that are enjoyable. “There is no need for strenuous training; just find something that you enjoy and that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine,” advises specialist Javier Perez, an expert in the field of sports medicine.
General recommendations include walking, running, cycling, swimming or doing sports such as yoga. Additionally, people are encouraged to look for opportunities to move around during the day, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator or going for a walk after dinner.
In conclusion, devoting 20 minutes a day to physical activity can not only prevent disease, but also provide psychological benefits that contribute to an improved quality of life. In a busy world, taking time to take care of your body and mind is an invaluable investment in a healthier, more balanced future.
This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence, which uses machine learning to create informative texts. In addition, it was reviewed by a journalist from the Avangardia online section.