Why 2022 Will Be the Year of Cardano By Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – In a bad time for digital assets, it has proven to be the most resilient of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, as opposed to peers like and who continue to struggle to break through the nearest support levels.

Over the past week, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value (approximately $ 46 billion), gained 4% on the Investing.com Index, outperforming -7% of and -4.3% of. A countertrend, this, which for many experts indicates the potential of the digital currency and the project that supports it.

New highs at the end of 2022

According to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group (British advisory firm), the could reach new all-time highs “before the end of 2022, stealing the market shares of major rivals such as the”, after the record of about $ 2.8 reached on August 1, 2021.

“The main reason the Cardano price has risen in the past week is due to the excitement surrounding the launch of SundaeSwap, which will use the underlying blockchain technology of the virtual currency.”

SundaeSwap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on which users can buy, sell, lend, borrow and trade Cardano tokens, as well as the exchange’s own SUNDAE token. According to the latest news, approximately 2 billion SUNDAE tokens will be issued at launch scheduled for today, 55% of which is available to the public, 25% to developers while the rest is reserved for investors and project advisors.

“I am confident that we will see new all-time highs before the end of the year as new projects keep arriving,” says Nigel Green. “We are reaching the next stage of Cardano’s five defined development eras. The next one is called Basho – named after a Japanese poet – and promises to further improve network scalability and interoperability through both on-chain and off-chain enhancements. chain “.

“This will inevitably excite investors who may increase their exposure to the cryptocurrency, causing its price to rise substantially.”

under attack

Cardano poses a threat to the, explains the CEO of the British company, as “not only can it be used as a currency, but also as a blockchain, and is significantly more scalable than Ethereum”.

Perhaps, the CEO asks, even the “almighty” could have less market shares, because, explains the manager, “whoever invests or intends to do so, knows that one of the secrets to successful investing is diversification”.

“Investors will want to diversify cryptocurrencies as well and this will likely affect the market share of in the end. I believe this is just the beginning of what should be a monumental year for Cardano,” concludes N.Green.