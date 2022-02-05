why a dark twist is necessary

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be a darker chapter than the previous ones. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, a darker tale seems inevitable.

by Giulia Greco

01/02/2022 18:52 | updated 01/02/2022 18:57

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is among the most anticipated titles from Marvel, not only because five years have passed since Vol. 2, but also because the film will introduce the character of Adam Warlock.

The film with Chris Pratt, again directed by James Gunn, will hit theaters in May 2023 and will conclude the trilogy with an unexpected dark twist.

Gunn himself, a guest on an episode of Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, said that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “we will see this team together for the last time.”

It’s a great, dark film, very different from what people expect to see. I want to do justice to the characters and the story and end it the way it deserves. The prospect is scary, but I’m doing my best.

Gunn’s revelation is undoubtedly interesting. The first chapter dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy set the light tone of the story and the sequel did not betray the expectations of the public. The franchise is known for its humor, soundtrack, and the emotions it is capable of conveying. None of these elements will be missing in the final film of the trilogy, but something will inevitably change.

Will changing the winning formula work or will it be a gamble? Let’s find out why this is the winning choice.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the dark twist is needed

If Marvel Studios has faith in the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, why shouldn’t we? Going into change always scares us a little, but it’s also inevitable, especially in the cinema.

Despite the consolidated formula in the first two films, the franchise cannot risk becoming stale, especially if we think that the film will arrive six years after the previous one.

A dark side and new to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy it’s a natural progression for the saga and for the main characters, especially after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

We have indeed left our bizarre heroes mourning Gamora’s death. Following the battle against Thanos, it is normal to expect that something has changed, that the lightheartedness that animated the souls of Peter Quill and associates is no longer so easy to find.

The idea that not all team members will survive the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is gaining momentum among fans, who bet everything on Rocket and Drax. James Gunn’s statements – “we will see this team together for the last time” – confirm the audience’s greatest fears and go well with the anticipated darker and more tragic nature of the film.