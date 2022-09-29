Why a strong dollar is good for the US but very bad for the world

The United States and the dollar have enormous influence on international finance and world trade. Photo: Getty Images.

A strong dollar causes instability in rich and poor countries

American shoppers, meanwhile, benefit from bargains

Economists believe that the Fed should pay more attention to its international influence

The US Federal Reserve has waged a relentless fight against inflation, and this is spilling over into the currencies of other countries.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to crush inflation in the United States by raising interest rates is wreaking havoc in other countriesby driving up prices, increasing the size of debt payments and increasing the risk of a deep recession.

These interest rate increases inflate the value of the dollar—the currency of reference for much of the world’s trade and transactions—and cause economic instability in rich and poor countries alike. In the UK and across much of mainland Europe, the accelerating dollar is helping to fuel inflation.

The pound hit a record low against the dollar on Monday as investors resisted a plan to cut taxes and government spending. And China, which tightly controls its currency, pegged the renminbi at its lowest level in two years as it took steps to manage its decline.

In Nigeria and Somalia, where the risk of famine is already looming, the strong dollar is driving up the price of imported food, fuel and medicine. The strong dollar is pushing heavily indebted Argentina, Egypt and Kenya closer to default and threatens to discourage foreign investment in emerging markets like India and South Korea.

“For the rest of the world, it’s a no-win situation.”said Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell and the author of several books on foreign exchange. At the same time, he said, the Federal Reserve has no choice but to act aggressively to rein in inflation: “Any delay in action could make things even worse.”

Continue reading the story

Policy decisions made in Washington often have wide repercussions. The United States is a superpower with the largest economy in the world and large reserves of oil and natural gas. However, when it comes to finance and world trade, his influence is outsized.

Evolution of the euro, the pound and the Chinese currency against the dollar in recent months. The New York Times.

The world reserve currency

This is because the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, the one most often used by multinational companies and financial institutions, regardless of where they are located, to price products and pay bills. Energy and food are often priced in dollars when bought and sold on the world market. The same is true of much of the debt of developing countries. According to a study by the International Monetary Fund, approximately 40 percent of global transactions are made in dollars, regardless of whether they involve the United States or not.

And now, the value of the dollar compared to other major currencies such as the Japanese yen has reached a maximum of the last decades. The euro, used by 19 nations across Europe, reached 1-to-1 parity with the dollar in June for the first time since 2002. The dollar is also gaining ground against other currencies, including the Brazilian real, the South Korean won and the dinar. Tunisian.

One of the reasons is the series of crises that have shaken the world, such as the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the series of weather disasters that have put the global food supply in jeopardy. and energy. In a troubled world, the dollar has traditionally been a symbol of stability and security. The worse things go, the more dollars are bought. Furthermore, the economic outlook in the United States, bleak as it may be, remains better than in most other regions.

The rise in interest rates makes the dollar even more attractive to investors, as it guarantees them higher returns. This, in turn, means that they are investing less in emerging markets, which puts more strain on those economies.

The game of imports and exports

The unusual chain of events, which has caused global demand to weaken, makes matters even worse for countries that might otherwise benefit from a devalued currency to export more of their own products, which have become cheaper.

A weak currency can sometimes function as a “backstop,” causing countries to import less and export more, Prasad said. But today, many “are not seeing the benefits of stronger growth.”

However, they must pay more for the most basic imports such as oil, wheat or medicines as well as for multi-million dollar debt promissory notes.

Consider that, a year ago, $100 worth of oil or a $100 debt payment cost 1,572 Egyptian pounds, 117,655 Korean won, and 41,244 Nigerian naira.

Suppose there had been no price increases and no inflation. Today, due solely to the strengthening of the dollar, that same $100 payment costs 1,950 Egyptian pounds, 143,158 won, and 43,650 naira.

Bargains for Americans

American shoppers, meanwhile, benefit from the bargain. Last year a UK £12 tin of tea was $16.44, and today it is $13.03. A box of 50 euros of Belgian chocolates has gone from costing them from 58.50 to 48.32 dollars. Cheaper imports help keep US inflation in check.

Shoppers browse the shelves in a store. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

“I don’t remember the last time when the problem was that a strong dollar was a way for the United States to export inflation, extinguishing some of its own, but adding more of it around the world,” said Jason Furman, an economics professor. at Harvard who was a senior economic adviser in the Obama administration.

The most vulnerable are the most affected. Poor countries often have no choice but to pay back loans in dollars, no matter what the exchange rate was when they borrowed the money. The rise in interest rates in the United States was what triggered the catastrophic debt crisis in Latin America in the 1980s.

A ‘perfect storm’ for many countries

The situation is especially delicate given that many countries borrowed above average to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. And now they are facing new pressure to offer public aid, as food and energy prices soar.

In Indonesia this month, thousands of protesters, angered by a 30 percent increase in the price of subsidized fuel, clashed with police. In Tunisia, shortages of subsidized foods such as sugar, coffee, flour and eggs have caused cafes to close and market shelves to empty.

Brazil has cut fuel taxes and increased social benefits, but rising prices remain a daily challenge.

Maria Cícera da Silva lives with her daughter and granddaughter in a 15-square-meter apartment in Rocinha, a poor neighborhood in the hills of Rio de Janeiro. “You go to the store, you buy something at a price today,” she said, but the next day, she costs more. “It’s been tough.”

Private companies in emerging markets such as Korea, Brazil and Indonesia have also borrowed large amounts of dollars over the past decade, lured by what appeared to be reliably low interest rates.

A strong dollar hinders progress

New research on the impact of a strong dollar on emerging countries finds that it drags down economic progress in general.

“You can see that the negative effects of a stronger dollar are very pronounced,” said Maurice Obstfeld, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and one of the study’s authors.

Also, there is a cumulative effect. Even in countries where inflation is not that high, central banks feel pressured to raise interest rates to bolster their currencies and prevent import prices from skyrocketing. Last week, Argentina, the Philippines, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Norway raised interest rates.

Despite the economic hardship that the strong dollar is causing, most economists say the global outcome would be worse if the Federal Reserve failed to curb inflation in the United States.

At the same time, rising interest rates around the world are causing concern that central bankers are going too far, too fast. The World Bank warned this month that simultaneous rises in interest rates are pushing the world into recession and developing countries into a series of financial crises that would cause “lasting damage.”

A Fed aware of the international impact?

It is clear that the Federal Reserve’s mandate is to watch over the US economy, but some foreign economists and policymakers argue that it should pay more attention to the consequences of its decisions on the rest of the world.

In 1998, Alan Greenspan, the five-term Federal Reserve chairman, argued that “it is not credible that the United States can remain an oasis of prosperity untouched by a world that is experiencing great stress.”

The United States now faces a slowing economy, but the essential dilemma is the same.

“Central banks have purely domestic mandates,” said Obstfeld, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, but financial and trade globalization have made economies more interdependent than ever, so closer cooperation is needed. “I don’t think central banks can afford not to think about what’s going on abroad.”

You may also like:

VIDEO | 6 infallible keys to improve your financial health

Flávia Milhorance collaborated with the report from Rio de Janeiro.

Patricia Cohen is the London-based global economics correspondent. Since she joined the Times in 1997 she has also written about theater, books and ideas. She is the author of In Our Prime: The Fascinating History and Promising Future of Middle Age. @PatcohenNYT • Facebook

© 2022 The New York Times Company