Why? Adam Sandler appears with a black eye in the middle of an interview

Adam Sandler is one of the most popular actors in terms of comedy movies, even his life is not exempt from living funny moments, since as a result of a domestic accident, he attended an interview with a black eye.

What happened to Adam Sandler and why did he get his black eye?

Actor Adam Sandler appeared on Good Morning America with the area of ​​his left eye purple as a result of an accident he suffered at home.

“This is something I have to talk about, right?” the 55-year-old movie star began to say during the show. As she pointed to her black eye.

Adam Sandler shared that he got the conspicuous mark on his face because he lifted his feet to take off the sheets in the middle of the night to be able to take your phone. What caused the device “fly away” and hit him on the head.

“I refused to admit it,” he added about it. “I felt blood and I said: ‘Ah, something is happening, but i fell asleep‘. I kept sleeping and woke up.”

Meanwhile, the co-host of the interview, George Stephanopoulos, wanted to tell him the following. “That is the most elaborate black eye story I’ve ever heard.”

“There’s nothing funny about this,” Adam Sandler said as the other co-hosts of the interview They laughed at the situation.

“It looks so cool. When he was walking the streets of New York, I see people saying, ‘Oh, okay. That guy likes to fight. Y I’m like, ‘Oh, it was just a bad accident.’” added the actor.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Adam Sandler appears with a black eye on television. Since once in 2014 he did it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying that he was Drew Barrymore’s baby who hit him accidentally.

Then, in 2015, on a Jimmy Kimmel show, he appeared in the same way, explaining that it was after a basketball game.