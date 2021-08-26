A humanitarian crisis, of course. Proof of this are the difficult evacuations from the Kabul airport coordinated by the United States (to be completed by 31 August, the Taliban warned) and the migratory wave that is preparing to face the general distrust of neighboring countries and various states Europeans, see Greece. But one of the main implications of the Koranic students’ takeover in Afghanistan it is now more and more probable liquidity crisis, which could financially put millions of account holders in the limelight. But an anchor, for some, there is: Bitcoin.

Why Afghans are betting on Bitcoin to protect themselves from the Taliban takeover

The international organizations they turned off the taps, and so did the financial aid (which represented 43% of the country’s GDP, already particularly low, about 20 billion dollars) will stop flowing into the state coffers. Furthermore, the monetary reserves of the central bank, some 9 billion held abroad, have been frozen, in accordance with the plan of the bloc of Western forces to drain the resources that the Taliban intend to draw on to govern the country. However, channels for financing remain: the opium trade, the exploitation of mineral resources and the aid that will probably come from some states, such as China and Russia.

In any case, with most of the bank capital frozen abroad, the liquidity crisis is now a concrete scenario for the Afghans. And some signs have already arrived in the last weekend: hundreds of citizens have gone to ATMs to withdraw as much money as possible. The risk, according to international observers, is in fact that banks find themselves unable to return the parked liquidity to account holders.

The Bitcoin, in this context of financial crisis, it could play an unprecedented role. No longer a speculative instrument, no longer an investment to diversify your portfolio, but rather one shield against the devaluation of the local currency and the surge in inflation in the country (The Afghan economy is however based on cash, so Bitcoin reserves cannot be used to buy basic necessities, for example). The fact remains that, according to the findings of the Global Crypto Adoption Index, Afghanistan in the last three days has placed in twentieth place out of 156 countries for the rate of adoption of cryptocurrencies, and that the digital assets stored in the wallets can be used to feed refugees who fled abroad, and in any case to ensure a sort as a shield from adverse economic times.