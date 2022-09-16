Why alcohol is a real problem in the Kardashian-Jenner family

We assume you know Kylie Jenner. We assume you are also familiar with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

She launched it when she was a teenager and complexed by her lips. To make them appear plumper, Kylie spends her time covering and covering them with several layers of lipstick, without hesitating to overflow, of course. But since she never finds THE shade she likes, she mixes several. And pop! Her young entrepreneur spirit says to herself: “Why not launch my own brand of gloss and lipstick?”

After a trial in the sale of wigs and synthetic hair, Kylie Jenner launched into the cosmetics market. With good reason, since when his site was launched, the products were sold out in a few minutes. Years later, the “small” Kylie Cosmetics brand is worth millions and sells everything you need to fill a make-up fan’s kit: gloss, mattifying lipstick, eye shadow, complexion illuminator , etc.

The thing about Kylie Jenner, her sisters, and all the network personalities is that they embody their own advertising positions. They have so much impact and followers that all they need to do is make an Instagram story or post to promote all the new products and brands. They already have their customers just a click away since it is first and foremost their fanbase.

When alcoholism becomes a collection of make-up

What works best about the brand of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are her famous collaborations with family members and famous relatives — and she has choices. So we were treated to Kylie Cosmetics collaborations with Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kendall, Jordyn Woods, Stormi and, of course, one with Kris Jenner.

For his latest collaboration with his momager, Kylie chose a somewhat controversial theme: the Martini. We don’t know if it’s dry or wet, but we know it’s alcohol. Moreover, the packaging of the new collection and the teasers all revolve around the famous cocktail, its glass, its olives, its shaker… Some people think that it is a glamorization of alcohol consumption and that the theme chosen is not insignificant and very linked to Kris Jenner.

Indeed, according to the rumors that invade the Web and the many declarations of his daughters during all the seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner would never have hidden his love for full-bodied cocktails. Close sources even report that she would be quite focused on the bottle.

And if Khloé Kardashian said (jokingly?) that yes, her mother drank every night, it may still be weird to minimize a potential addiction, even to make it fun through a makeup collection. Is it appropriate knowing that Kylie Jenner’s audience is quite young?

Alcohol, a family tradition

But the Kardashian-Jenner family is not at its first attempt when it comes to trivializing alcohol consumption. Without counting the episodes where they are drunk and where Kris displays the image of a fun-drunk-functional momwe can cite Khloé Kardashian’s show, Cocktails with Khloé, where she invited personalities to discuss and especially to drink with her.

We also think back to the YouTube videos where Kylie Jenner invited her sisters to wear makeup while drinking as much as possible.

We also do not forget the many posts and stories of Kendall Jenner to promote her brand of Tequila, against a backdrop of cultural appropriation.

Or the popular TikTok hashtag #krisjennerdrunk, which brings together the “funny” videos of an alcoholic Kris Jenner.