why all sequels suck

No horror movie is bigger than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Yet no classic has spawned as many misguided sequels as Tobe Hooper’s 1974 nightmare, whose legacy is as unblemished and enduring as the reputation of its descendants, which, with one clear and glorious exception, are deservedly horrible. The new movie that premieres today on Netflix The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the ninth installment in the franchise, doesn’t change that trend; the story of a group of millennials who fall prey to Leatherface in an abandoned town they’re trying to resurrect through infusions of money from party businessmen (!?!?), he does just about everything wrong in trying to win back the macabre magic of his ancestor. It’s not the worst movie to feature Leatherface and his huge gun, but it reconfirms that, for nearly fifty years, no artist other than Hooper has truly understood the raw, terrifying power of the original and his chainsaw-wielding psycho. .

To understand the madness of these sequels, it is vital to revisit the source. Hooper’s second directorial effort is an unforgettable work of malevolence, combining grimy, sunburned 16mm footage, torn, spiraling staging and editing, and a mile-wide evil streak to create a descent from the brink of hallucination into chaos. Inspired by the real life of serial killer Ed Gein, it chronicles the harrowing experience of Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her wheelchair-bound brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), and their three friends, whose journey to visit Sally and Franklin’s desecrated grave of a relative leads them into the clutches of a clan of insane lunatics, including Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), a deranged giant in a mask of dead skin who has a penchant for murder. and chainsaw mutilation. Things go very, very badly, and while Sally survives, so does Leatherface, who in an unmatched final shot is left swinging his chainsaw in the sunlight, a figure of uncontrollable, eternal, primal rage.

In all aspects, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre it is an example of evil: its aesthetic, marked by low and ascending compositions and by sharp and spiral cuts, is at once frenetic and balanced; his script is unpredictable and convoluted, with his signature scenes that make you feel like you’re sinking deeper and deeper into madness; and its protagonist is a savage man-child who is singularly beside himself, as prone to scream and cower like a frightened adolescent (or a cornered and injured animal) as he is to roar and rampage. Eschewing any hint of convention, and generating apprehensive fear without the use of explicit gore, Hooper’s film is a piece of rotten meat in cinematic form. Furthermore, it exudes contempt for its protagonists – and, in particular, for Franklin, an insufferable paraplegic whiner who spits raspberries – in such a way that it becomes a scathing rebuke to the era of flower-power. Sally and company are happy-go-lucky hippies who see the American frontier as a playground where they are free to romp (and pick up hitchhikers), and for their stupid arrogance they are roundly and cruelly punished.

If we add the most terrifying image in the history of horror movies – that metal door that doesn’t stop slamming -, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre it has earned the status of the ultimate genre in its own right. The same fate, sadly, will not befall the Netflix film, which follows in the footsteps of previous sequels by totally and utterly misreading its predecessor. This begins with Leatherface himself, whom Hooper, co-writer Kim Henkel, and actor Gunnar Hansen initially conceived as a shrill, geeky butcher with underlying self-image issues and identity crises. From the 1990 movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, the series turned the villain into a much more simplistic type of monster: an invincible goliath who thinks only of carnage. He became, in effect, something akin to a more twisted Jason Vorhees or Michael Myers. Such a transformation was in keeping with Leatherface’s eagerness to reimagine the saga in terms of straight-up slasher cinema, a decision that meant considerably more blood and gore, but resulted in a severe drop in memorable suspense.

The most remarkable of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III and of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (written and directed by Henkel in 1994) is that they feature some future stars: Viggo Mortensen in the former, and Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey in the latter. While The new generation emulates to no avail the low-budget style of The Texas Chainsaw Massacrethe rest of the installments in the series have taken a flashier route, reaching its peak with the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacreproduced by Michael Bay, and the 2006 prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin, whose main claims to infamy are their glossy dirt and uninhibited drooling over their female heroines (Jessica Biel, Jordana Brewster). A similar gaze characterizes The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D 2013 (starring Alexandra Daddario and Tania Raymonde). It is not the case of Leatherface 2017, who instead wastes his energy on laughable guessing games about which of his teenage sepoys will grow up believing “The saw is family.”

A fundamental problem with all these sequels -including the latest Netflix- is their interest in presenting Leatherface as an unbreakable killing machine or as a twisted and tormented soul (now with obvious problems with his mother, an idea introduced in the remake of 2003) rather than as an insane manifestation of elemental and national bestiality. Both of Hooper’s works conceive of their chaos as expressions of individual and American historical brutality, whether through The Texas Chainsaw Massacrein which Franklin reveals his own ancestral ties to slaughterhouses, or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, from 1986, in which Chop Top (Bill Moseley), Leatherface’s hippie brother-turned-Vietnam veteran, is portrayed as a warped byproduct of America’s war (“Vietnam Land! Napalm! Fire in the hole!”), and sets their climactic showdown in the macabre Texas Battle Land. The rest of these scraps, meanwhile, fall into the laziest of clichés when it comes to Leatherface, who is depicted as a generic marauder who occasionally comes out of the dark to slaughter innocent nondescript.

From The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3from 1990, until The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, from 2022, the franchise has played by the rules of horror, turning Leatherface and his kin into caricatures of their former selves. He has also wrongly assumed that the surest way to scare is to duplicate the trademarks of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Based on these misguided efforts, a sequel to the series should contain one of the following: introductory text that purports its narrative to be based on a true story; flashes that make creepy noises; a low shot of a woman’s ass as she makes her way to a rural home or structure; characters traveling in a van; an imposing metallic door; a secondary character who at first seems useful, but who is ultimately exposed as bad and/or an ally of Leatherface; a table maniac sequence in which a victim is tied to a chair; a scene in which a woman flees through a night forest toward the camera as a pursuing Leatherface looms behind her; shots of people hanging on meat hooks and stuffed into freezers; and final footage of a frustrated Leatherface running around with his chainsaw.

The new one Texas Chainsaw he allows himself only a few of those screeching tricks, but that doesn’t stop him from repeating a grueling routine. Garcia’s film is a collection of formulaic murders united by the most regrettable of concepts; the notion that these 20-somethings want to live, work and invest in a Texas ghost town is comically absurd. Worse yet, it seems poised to mimic its predecessor’s antipathy, serving as an indictment of social media-obsessed millennials, then asking us to care about its survival against a behemoth that must be over 70 by now. Like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, is technically a boring rehash, and while it delights in watching handsome young men perish at the end of a chainsaw (or sledgehammer, or blade), it covets—rather than hinders—the viewer’s identification with its characters. Central to Hooper’s classic was the homicidal disgust for his characters, which contributed to and was attuned to his overall mischievousness. In contrast, the aftermath of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre they are just imitations without a serious thought in their heads.

Except for Hooper’s own 1986 sequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, which thrives by going totally in the opposite direction of its antecedent. The movie, a Grand Guignol diversion of death and depravity that stars a local DJ (Caroline Williams) and Sally’s ex-Texas Ranger uncle (Dennis Hopper), taking on Leatherface, Chop Top and their surrogate paterfamilias Drayton Sawyer (Jim Siedow), is a steroidally sinister Looney Tunes cartoon in which the defining elements of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre -its carnage, its psychosexual nuances, its sociopolitical critiques- are amplified to scandalous levels. Whether it’s underlining the phallic nature of Leatherface’s favorite killing device, leaning into Beauty and the Beast sharing with his ultimate objects of desire, or reveling in the gonzo absurdity of an almost chainsaw-on-chainsaw combat of starwarssucceeds by reshaping what was previously grim and alarming into a sick, hysterical joke.

Hooper turned tragedy into farce and, in doing so, unlocked the key to making a worthy successor to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Everything that has come after the late author’s two jewels – including Garcia’s forgettable trifle – has simply been a heap of decomposed garbage.

Nick Schager

Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture writer with twenty years of professional experience writing about all the movies you love, and countless others that you don’t.

