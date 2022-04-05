Why All Shanghai Has Been Locked Down: Inhumane Costs

With the new surge in Covid cases, the authorities have opted for a very strict policy of confinement in the Chinese metropolis. But the lack of clarity on the duration and the difficulty experienced by many families in purchasing basic necessities has led residents to take to the streets in an unprecedented series of protests.

An entire metropolis in lockdown, 26 million people forced to stay at home indefinitely. This is what is happening in Shanghai, the economic and financial heart of China. So far there had been measures of restrictions limited to the east and west, but after the latest surge in Covid cases it was decided to confine the entire city. The latest available data speak of 13,146 new positives recorded in 24 hours: this is the highest level after the peak reached in the first pandemic wave two years ago when, from Wuhan, the Coronavirus spread all over the world. Even if the numbers are not high by some international standards, the Chinese authorities have nevertheless decided to react accordingly. The situation in Shanghai is alarming, where a new suspected subtype of the Omicron variant has been identified.

Avoid a New Wuhan, but with “inhuman” costs

In an attempt to stem the epidemic with the aim of avoiding a New Wuhan, after launching numerous mass tests, at the end of March the Shanghai authorities “selectively” closed some neighborhoods for what should have been 48 hours: the the east area was to remain in lockdown from March 28 to April 1, the west area from April 1 to April 5. But the soft approach obviously did not help: the confinement will continue, and all the other districts of the megalopolis will also be involved. It is not yet clear how long. Yet the higher transmissibility and milder nature of the Omicron variant has led to the question of whether the current strategy is sustainable in the long term. “Currently, the prevention and control of the Shanghai epidemic is in the most difficult and most critical phase,” Wu Qianyu, a municipal health commission official, told the BBC. “We must follow the rules without hesitation, without wavering”.

Protests from Shanghai residents

But not all residents agree. It must be assumed that the rules of confinement in China provide that if a positive is discovered in a housing complex, where thousands of people can live, all residents must stay at home for a week, those who live in the same building as appropriate. positive, two weeks. Many have reported how this “inhuman” lockdown has made it impossible even for the supply of basic foodstuffs. Difficulties which, linked to the unknown about the duration of the confinement, have led the inhabitants to stage unprecedented public protests. One of the main ones is certainly that of the residents of the Jiangnan Xinyuan palace in the Minhang district: “We want to eat, we want to work, we want to have the right to know, we want the committee to come and solve our problems, we want freedom”. Not just Shanghai, other similar protests have been reported in Chinese cities such as Shenzhen and Jilin.