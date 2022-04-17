Share

Folding mobiles are a reality, but their great success is limited to sales in China. Why in other countries do not achieve so many sales?

The folding mobiles they are one of the great revolutions of recent years in the world of mobile telephony. They are spectacular models, but the truth is that its success has been very limited to China, that’s where most units are sold. What is the reason behind?

The TechAltar YouTube channel gives us the answer on why almost all foldable mobiles are sold only in china: because most models they are only sold there, like the OPPO Find N or the Honor Magic V that we see in the following image. However, this creates another question: why are they only sold in that country? The technology expert gives us the answers.

Why almost all folding phones are sold only in China

From TechAltar they reflect on why in China they enjoy all the “cool” mobiles. The first examples he gives are the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Xiaomi 12 and the Motorola Edge X30, which have reached the international market, but which it took a few months to do it.

However, what interests us in this article are the cases of the OPPO Find N, the Honor Magic V and the Xiaomi Mix Fold, whose launch outside China we have been waiting for months. At the moment, it seems that the companies they have no intention of taking them out outside Chinese territory, so its availability is very limited.

The fact that most foldable phone models are only for sale in China explains very well why. most units sold are recorded there. In fact, outside of China we have been saying for years that the current one would be the great year of folding mobiles, but we are still not right.

There are a number of reasons why these major manufacturers choose not to launch their foldable phones outside of China. The first of them are the costs that this exit to other markets would entail, regardless of whether they sell one unit or a million. These are costs that must be paid in each country to which the terminal arrives, for example, translate the software into each languagepersonalized user support and the new packaging.

In addition, each mobile needs receive a series of security certificates beyond those of Google, and also the certificates of each operator mobile phone company that will sell the phone. If these certificates are expensive and have been in a “traditional” smartphone for a while, they are even more so for folding ones, since they have a more complex construction.

Knowing that they will not be very successful, manufacturers prefer to save the money involved in launching folding mobiles outside of China.

As they add from TechRadar, there is also marketing reasons behind this limited availability of foldable phones outside of China. To sell these innovative smartphones, the firms would need to bet on large marketing campaigns with famous personalities from each country, with the increase in expenses that this would entail.

It is true that folding mobiles are leading a slow but steady invasion, although still your sales data is insufficient to justify large investments of money in its expansion to other countries. In fact, in 2021 only 7.5 million folding phones were soldwhile the rest of the smartphones accumulated a total of 1,400 million units.

As explained by the technological expert, the decision not to launch many folding mobiles beyond Chinese territory may also be due to the little request from distributors like O2 or Verizonwho prefer not to have many alternatives with these characteristics on the market.

In short, the primary reason that most foldable phones are sold in China is that manufacturers do not want to spend the money that this entails, because they know that the units sold are going to be very few. Putting everything they know on a scale, they prefer just succeed in your country and disembark in the United States, Europe and the rest of the territories with mobiles that are going to have guaranteed success.

If you want to try a folding smartphone, you can always try Samsung’s: the Galaxy ZFold 3 5G and the Galaxy ZFlip 3 5G. You also have the option of Huawei, which has recently launched its Huawei P50 Pocket. The options are not very wide, but you can still get a good folding mobile to use it in your day to day.

