Why Amber Heard is said to be blacklisted in Hollywood | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | CHEK

Until before the trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard She was recognized as one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood after starring in important films such as “Aquaman”, “Land of zombies”, among others. However, the legal battle with the remembered actor that she played Jack Sparrow totally changed her life, especially in the professional and work sphere.

It was on June 1 when the jury of the court of fairfaix (Virginia, United States) concluded that the actress Amber Heard was responsible for the crime of defamation against the American actor Johnny Depp for an opinion column he published in the newspaper the Washington Post in 2018.

As a result of the verdict, the actress was obliged of pay 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine; however, the amount was lowered to only $350,000.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017 (Photo: AFP)

However, another disadvantage that the actress has had, after going through this legal battle, is that various aspects of both her and Johnny Depp that no one knew and that in one way or another have played against him at a professional level.

And all of this would have had greater notoriety after several weeks of having culminated the judicial process that he had with Johnny Depp.

AMBER HEARD ON THE HOLLYWOOD BLACKLIST

The actress Amber Heard He has decided to continue his professional career in the world of cinema; however, this would be somewhat complicated for her, as reported by her own former manager Jeffrey Nightbyrd.

According to the portal yahoo life and style, Jeffrey Nightbyrd indicated that Amber heard will dedicate herself to producing films because she has been blacklisted in the world of Hollywood.

For this reason, he advised the actress to reflect a little before embarking on a new project.

“No one is going to produce her, so she should produce her own movie. I bet one day Amber will produce and direct a film with an original concept (…) Johnny Depp has been working on significant projects for the last year and a half, Amber seems to believe that the ultimate goal is money. She should learn from othersJeffrey said.

Amber Heard is an American actress who has participated in several films (Photo: Amber Heard/Instagram)

WILL AMBER HEARD APPEAR IN THE NEW “AQUAMAN” MOVIE?

The American actress is scheduled to appear in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which could be released in March 2023, although the tomato portal highlights that the minutes where Heard appears could be eliminated, as revealed by the actress herself.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script where they had cut scenes that had action, that represented my character and another character, without revealing any spoilers, two characters fighting each other, and they basically took a lot of my role. They ended up removing a lot”, he noted according to the tomatazos portal.