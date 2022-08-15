Why Amber Heard is the most beautiful actress in the world according to science

beauty is subjective, and more when talking about how beautiful a person can be. But science also offers methods to consider facial features as beautifulmore objectively.

This is demonstrated by a study by the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in London, directed by Dr. Julian de Silva. Together with his team, he has shown how it can be numerically measure the beauty of a facefrom a sample that included many Hollywood stars, and the one that came out the best according to their calculations is Amber Heard.

Precisely the actress currently chains a series of controversies since it ended his trial with Johnny Deppfor the consequences of his sentence. But more recently, also for the alleged sex parties that he organized and that they have brought to light, as you can see in the video above.

De Silva, the person in charge of the beauty report, explained at the time what is it based on to determine that Amber Heard is the most beautiful actress of the moment: “the golden ratio”.





“The Greeks discovered that this ratio is constantly repeated in natureand for hundreds of years, it has been thought that the secret of the most beautiful faces in the world hides in the golden ratio,” the surgeon told Us Weekly.

“Now, with computer digitized mappingwe have been able to verify how this applies to real women“, De Silva said about his experiment. In Heard’s face he found that there was “a percentage of 91.58% of the golden ratiobased on 12 points on your face to analyze eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape.”

She is not the only one who could get out with the high self-esteem of the studysince the same ranked Robert Pattinson as the most handsome man of all the celebrities analyzed, with 92.15% that exceeds even Amber’s. From her list, he was closely followed by George Clooney.

In the case of Amber Heard, this ranked first in a ranking in which Kim Kardashian followed him as the second most beautiful, also the ex of Johnny Depp Kate Moss and the model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in fourth place.

