why Amber Heard’s statements about Johnny Depp’s ex-partner could benefit the actor – Prensa Libre

It was recently confirmed that the hearing would be suspended until May 16 at which time Heard’s statements will resume and later Depp’s defense will begin with the interrogations, until completion on May 27 .

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues its course, where the actress is giving her testimony about the alleged aggressions he suffered from the actor .

In Heard’s latest statements, he mentioned about the first time he had to slap the actor because he was defending his sisterWhitney Heard.

According to the words of the actress, she and Depp had a fight on the stairs, and because the discussion began to become more aggressive, Heard’s sister had to stand between the two to separate them.

It was at that moment, according to Heard, that he had to hit the actor, since she was very scared by the situation and the risk that Depp would push her sister by the stairs.

“For the first time I hit him, right in the face. And she didn’t push my sister down the stairs. Until that point in our relationship, I hadn’t even given one to Johnny.“, were the words of Heard.

Also read: Amber Heard: Recordings show that the actress did not plagiarize the script of a movie in the trial with Johnny Depp

However, in a turn of events, Heard mentioned that Depp had allegedly pushed a former partner of his down the stairs, model kate moss.

But it seems there have been no records of any aggression that the actor had with the model in the three years they were in a relationship at the beginning of the 1990s, nor interviews in which the model narrated any physical aggression.

Heard’s statements, Depp’s lawyers show, could backfire on her. In fact, the moment in which the lawyers celebrate the mention of Moss by Heard is observedwhile Johnny Depp shows an expression of disappointment at the accusations made against him.

Courtroom Moment: On Friday, #JohnnyDepp‘s attorney Ben Chu appeared to celebrate with a fist pump when #AmberHeard mentioned #KateMoss during her testimony. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/7KWrD0oGnV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 6, 2022

Also read: Amber Heard: what is known about the accusations against the actress for allegedly using movie phrases in her testimony

The reason for the celebration of the lawyers is that the mention of the model would mean she must go to trial to testify if Heard’s claims are trueand the model has mentioned on previous occasions that she never suffered any abuse from Depp and that he always defended her.

“There is no one who has been able to take care of me. Johnny did it for a while… I was lucky to be with Johnny“Were Moss’s statements regarding his relationship with Johnny Depp.