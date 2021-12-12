Why American billionaires are selling their company shares

The richest men in the world are selling unusual amounts of stock in their companies, and financial analysts are wondering what is going on. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, the Walton family, Google cofounders and other billionaires sold $ 63.5 billion worth of shares in November alone, 50% more than a year ago.

Musk, founder of Tesla and richest man in the world, sold his company’s shares for $ 9.85 billion: $ 6.9 billion in the first week of November and another 1.9 billion between the 15th and 16th of the same month. . Some of the shares were sold to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options, but the disposal was such as to cause the value of the stock to drop by 6% and then by a further 1%.

Always ready to joke, Musk has stated that he is considering leaving Tesla to pursue a new career as an influencer, but no one believes him. Kylie Jenner, the highest-paid influencer, earns a million dollars for every post on Instagram, but will still have to make a few tens of thousands to hope to get close to Trump’s wealth levels.

What is certain is that many other billionaires in recent months, and especially in November, have shed a mountain of shares in their companies. Daniel Taylor, a trading expert at Pennsylvania University, confirmed to the “Wall Street Journal” that 2021 sales are unprecedented and that nothing like this has been seen in the last decade. The best-selling were shares of tech companies. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, got rid of half of his shares, grossing 374 million. Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin each sold 600,000 shares, grossing $ 1.5 billion. Zuckerberg liquidated shares of Meta (Facebook’s new name) for 4.5 billion. But even in the non-tech industries, business owners have shed many stocks. One of the richest families in the world, that of the Walton (Walmart supermarkets), had sold shares for 1.5 billion in 2020: this year it exceeded 6.5 billion.

Usually, when phenomena like these occur, one wonders what the rich know that ordinary people do not yet know. Will there be a sharp correction in the stock market indices? Is an asteroid about to fall to Earth? Is Russia about to invade Ukraine? Is a new reversal of the planet’s magnetic poles imminent? According to Professor Daniel Taylor told the Journal, the explanation could be much simpler: the tax reform announced by Biden, which aims to target higher-tax companies and not save capital gains, would have advised many super-rich to sell. now to save on the taxes they should pay in the future when the new law comes into effect. Taylor has calculated that liquidating the shares today saves 8 million in taxes for every 100 million collections: the Waltons, great supporters of the Republican party, for example, have already saved 520 million, with whom they think they can do more useful things than finance the demagogues. Biden’s reforms.

But taxes may be just one of the reasons for selling. The other is that stock market indices continue to rise no matter what happens in the world and the bubble, with inflation galloping and the consequent end of easy money, could be close to bursting. Billionaires buy when prices are low and sell when prices are high and are about to go down: the rich know what they are doing, and you always have to keep an eye on them.