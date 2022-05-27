Why Ana de Armas has come out in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard this Friday, May 27, comes to an end, and it does so with two new involuntary protagonists: Zendaya Y Anne of Arms.

The two actresses came to the fore (metaphorically speaking) this week. But why? Who named them and for what reason?

The leading role was given kathryn arnolda consultant in the entertainment industry, who compared her client Ander Heard with the protagonist of No time to die.

At one point in his speech, Arnold assured that “it is very reasonable to believe that his career would have continued to grow like those other actors, if it were not for the accusations of cheating.” That was when he set the example of Ana de Arma, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Chris Pine Y Gal Gadot.

“If we look at the dates on which the press releases Daily Mail they went out, and if you look at what Amber Heard’s career was like before those announcements, It is very clear that this correlation can be made, “Arnold insisted, referring to the statements that Adam Waldman, from Depp’s legal team, sent to the press and also to the interview he gave to the newspaper. Daily Mail in 2020 to refute the article that Amber Heard published in Washington Post asserting that he was a victim of ill-treatment.

The lawyer said of the actress’s words that they were an “ambush” or “deception” against her ex-husband.

According to Arnold, the accusations from Depp’s team are responsible for the actress was seen without opportunities and that he lose up to 50 million dollars for this matter.

The actor’s lawyers took advantage of the moment to discredit Amber Heard by ensuring that had nothing to do with that of the stars mentioned and remembering that his role in Aquaman He got it thanks to the intervention of Depp. Amber Heard participates in the first film and has a role of barely 10 minutes in the second. Her presence has been reduced by the legal problems in which she is involved.