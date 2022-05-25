Why Ana de Armas was named in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In a new day of the media trial that confronts Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardthe The actress’s legal team mentioned Ana de Armas during his speech before the Fairfax court.

The reference to the cuban actress took place within the framework of Heard’s career defense that, according to his legal team said, there would be been as important as Ana’s.

Ana de Armas was named in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

“When you look at the time period in which the statements came out and you look at what was going on with Ms. Heard’s career before the statement and what happened after the statement, it is very clear to make that correlation“, they explained.

According to Amber’s defensethe johnny depp accusations against her and the demonization of her figure in the trial caused the actress’s projects to decline dramatically. Something similar to what happened to the actor when Heard denounced him for violence.

Ana de Armas was used as an example of what Heard’s career could have grown in recent times

As calculated, Amber Heard lost more than 50 million dollars throughout all these years, a figure that today manages Anne of Arms whose career continues to grow. The legal team of Johnny Depp has been against these versions, arguing that Ana de Armas has a more solid and better positioned career than Heard’s when he separated from the actor and legal disputes began.

34 years old Ana de Armas is one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses. From “Bond Girl” to “Blade Runner 2049”looking forward to the premiere of “Blonde”the Netflix movie about Marilyn Monroe that will give something to talk about and that, as many predict, it will be your big break.

