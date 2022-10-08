Why and how did hair become a symbol of feminist struggle?

Since the unjust death of Masha Amini, Iranian women have held up their locks of hair as a powerful totem of protest. This capillary gesture, which has gone viral on social networks, has even won over French stars. And it echoes many other past fights.

Since the 1920s, feminist revolts have spread all the way to the ends. Whether it is to free themselves from patriarchy, fight against injunctions or emancipate themselves, women are breaking down norms by relying on the art of scissors. But what is hidden at the root of this revolt of the mane? We enlighten you.

In Iran, giving up your hair, a political act

Against the backdrop of “woman, life, freedom”, Iranian women make their hair fall with assertive scissors. A sign of support for Masha Amini, who has tragically become a figure in the current rebellion. This capillary rally is braided without borders on the web. It even became a world emblem of this feminine uprising.

Isabelle Huppert, Angèle, Marion Cotillard, Murielle Robin… facing the camera, French celebrities also sacrifice a wick in homage to this sister killed with impunity. But in Iran, a country where the veil is compulsory, this capillary movement carries with it a firm desire for renewal. In this country dictated by an authoritarian Islamic regime, the hair is always pinned as a sexual attribute.

To go against the refrain “hide this mane that I cannot see”, Iranian women sometimes resort to drastic measures. In 2016, a young Iranian woman decides to shave her head, in solidarity with children with cancer. She then decides to go out without a veil in the street. “No hair, no morality police”she said in a Facebook post sent to the My Stealthy Freedom page.

If ten years ago, the Iranian women timidly left the veil in the closet, today they tear off a part of them with confidence. Giving up your hair, the forbidden fruit that ruffles the mullahs, is a form of militancy that could not be more significant. In the eyes of the Islamic Republic, the act is similar to mutilation.

Women’s hair, gone from fantasies to tools of struggle

From the Mona Lisa to Venus via Rapunzel, long hair has been tangled in culture since the dawn of time. Problem: they carry with them a sensual and mystical connotation quite tough. stereotype of femininitythe disproportionate hair turns the heads of these gentlemen.

In his book The Second Sex, Simone de Beauvoir goes back to the sources of this almost legendary admiration. And there is nothing glamorous about it, on the contrary. In cave times, Cro-Magnon men seized women by the mane to embark them in the cave and procreate. So it was mostly convenient for them. Do you find this story far-fetched? Yet it is the starting point of many beliefs.

Marker of fertility, sexual attraction and supernatural beauty, long hair forged a golden reputation over the ages. Men perceive a potential seduction that goes beyond reason. Fetishized by writers such as Baudelaire, this cascading hair becomes a social norm. Condemning Joan of Arc to hair clipping was then the ultimate humiliation for a woman. In the 15th century, the “maid” of Domrémy daringly wore the short haircut. But this daring choice was a mortal sin, described by the texts as “an attack on the honesty of the female sex”.

The square cut of the Roaring Twenties, a revolution

It’s necessary wait for the 14-18 war for this very “masculine” vision of hair to change. The women took over from the men in the factories and took pleasure in this new independence. Bulky and difficult to maintain, long hair is less and less appreciated. And it’s Colette, woman of letters against the tide who throws a stone into the pond saying bye-bye to her mat. Then is born the famous “boyish cut” of the Roaring Twenties.

Eleanor Roosevelt, actress Greta Garbo or even the iconic Coco Chanel take the step of this capillary narrowing on the border of “masculine”. This trend of “very short” which occupies the most prestigious heads heckles the injunctions and freezes this desire for freedom. To finish with the lengths is as saving as putting on the pants or leaving the corset.

Even today this adoration of the “bob” radiates at the bend of “pixie cuts”. And mentalities were also entitled to a little refreshment. According to science, men find women with short hair as attractive as those with long hair.

The “natural hair movement”, liberating for Afro-feminists

No need to arrive at the radicalism of the chisel to assert oneself. Evidenced by the “natural hair movement” or “nappy movement”, born in the 2000s across the Atlantic. Afro hair, often relegated to the rank of indomitable and unsightly, then reveal themselves naturallywithout artifice. Angela Davis and Nina Simone were the pioneers in the matter. In 1960, the two activists released their curls to honor their culturelong denigrated.

To be Nappy is therefore to be proud of its origins and its identity. And this pacifist battle is beginning to bear fruit. Last March, the House of Representatives enacted the CROWN Act into law. This text aims to ban hair discrimination in the country.

In the 21st century, bolder hair choices

According to the statistics, it would still take wait 132 years to achieve the unexpected equality between men and women. In the meantime, there is no question of lowering the weapon of the tifs. The 2000s also marked a radical turning point in this capillo-centric discontent. Enter here ball to zero democratized by Britney Spears where the integral neon coloringsIdeas are not lacking.

And this “soft” feminist revolt also extends to other areas of the body. The coloring of the armpit hair thus accompanies this cry of the hair, already powerful. The singer Miley Cyrus, moreover faithful to the short haircut, proudly displayed her hairy armpits bubble gum pink on Instagram. So it’s a story of hair in the broad sense.

Beyond their aesthetic interest, the hair makes it possible to move the lines. Coat of arms of female progress, they do not hesitate to bend over backwards to sweep away the diktats. And this inexhaustible symbol attracts general interest. In Italy, a museum collects women’s hair to keep track of the Iranian revolt.