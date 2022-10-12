Why Angela Lansbury First Turned Down Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

She finally agreed to play Madame Samovar, and sings the film’s flagship song, “Eternal History” (“Beauty and the Beast”, in VO).

Angela Lansbury has just passed away at the age of 96. The actress of British origin had built an impressive career, as well in the cinema, on television as on the boards, by chaining successful musicals on Broadway. For many viewers, she will forever remain the mischievous figure of Jessica Fletcher, the novelist and detective at the heart of the series. Arabesquewhich ran from 1994 to 1996. For an entire generation, she was also a major figure and voice in successful Disney productions, including The beauty and the Beastthe big animated success of 1991 in which she dubbed Madame Samovar.

“Tale as old as time…”

Mrs. Potts, in VO, was a highlight of her career. Although secondary in the plot of the animated film, it was crucial for its creators, since she performs her flagship song there. “Eternal History” (simply called “Beauty and the Beast”, in original version), during the famous ball scene. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman had also written it especially for her, as the composer said in 2017, on the occasion of his live remake with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens: “Angela had initially refused, explaining that she did not see herself in this project. I asked the team what demo they had offered her, because I did not understand how she could have refused, when we had written this for her. That’s when I learned that they had sent the wrong version. I shouted: ‘Oh, no, no, no, give him Howard’s!’ I remember it felt urgent.”

Why did Lansbury finally agree? Among the bonuses of the film on blu-ray, she says in a video specially made in honor of the lyricist, who died of AIDS during the production of the film: “I listened to it, and at first I thought: ‘Oh my God. I don’t know how to interpret that.’ Even though I loved the idea… You must feel that they (the creators of the songs) are on your side, that they believe in what you are giving them, and of course that what you offer corresponds to what they expected. (The success of a piece), it’s a combination of all those things, and Howard allowed me to feel that. He just trusted me.” Conquered, she then recorded the song in one take.

A few months after its American release, The beauty and the Beast received the Oscar for the best music, but also that of the best song, given precisely to the creators of“Eternal History”. Note that we hear it twice in the film, interpreted by different artists: after the ball scene sung mainly by Lansbury, it was re-recorded for the end credits by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Here is a video from 2016 where Angela performs this key piece of The beauty and the Beast on stage accompanied on the piano by Alan Menken, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the cartoon:

When she signed for The beauty and the BeastAngela Lansbury already knew the teams at Disney thanks to the success of The Teenage Witch (1971), by Robert Stevenson, who, like Mary Poppins released five years earlier, mixed live action and animation. If this film was less successful than its elder carried by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, it has become cult over time, thanks to its sales of VHS and DVD, but also by its multiple reruns on television, Angela Lansbury thus became a popular figure with young children. In 2018, Rob Marshall had winked at this common history between the two films, often compared, by offering him the symbolic role of “the balloon lady” in Mary Poppins Returns, one of his last film appearances. Between these two projects, she reconnected several times with the studio with big ears, for example to present the last sequence of Fantasia 2000 or for the family TV movie The Extravagant Madame Pollifaxdirected by her son Anthony Pullen Shaw, in 1999. She also lent her voice to Empress Marie in Anastasia, which is not strictly speaking a Disney cartoon, since Don Bluth filmed it in the mid-1990s for 20th Century Fox, but which strongly resembles the studio’s productions of its time. Moreover, since the takeover of Fox by Disney, Anastasia has joined the catalog of animated works offered on Disney+.

