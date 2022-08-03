Why Angelina Jolie is obsessed with VLogo flat sandals (but only with classic models)

For Angelina Jolie, the VLogo flat sandals are the “diva” touch of her summer looks.

If Angelina Jolie’s favorite fashion brands aren’t easily recognizable (unless you’re a regular at The Row and Loro Piana), accessories are definitely mainstream luxury. We’re talking about a Hollywood star who adores the understated elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and the silent craftsmanship of a Gabriela Hearst dress, but she can’t resist the charm of a Dior 30 Montaigne bag or shoulder bag. Kan U by Fendi. The perfect shoes to combine with Brunello Cucinelli’s archival caftans and Carine Gilson’s dresses? Valentino Garavani’s VLogo sandals, which add a subtle touch of glamor to his just whispered stylistic choices.

Angelina Jolie wears a pair of VLogo sandals with woven upper for a visit to the Vatican Museums, Rome, July 2022. ROME / MEGA

The VLogo flat sandals radiate a sense of luxury, emphasized by the large golden plate on the upper, but do not compromise in terms of comfort, thus resulting perfectly in line with the needs of a woman who juggles, without a moment’s pause, between the set, humanitarian activities and mother’s work.