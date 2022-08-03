Entertainment

Why Angelina Jolie is obsessed with VLogo flat sandals (but only with classic models)

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

For Angelina Jolie, the VLogo flat sandals are the “diva” touch of her summer looks.

If Angelina Jolie’s favorite fashion brands aren’t easily recognizable (unless you’re a regular at The Row and Loro Piana), accessories are definitely mainstream luxury. We’re talking about a Hollywood star who adores the understated elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and the silent craftsmanship of a Gabriela Hearst dress, but she can’t resist the charm of a Dior 30 Montaigne bag or shoulder bag. Kan U by Fendi. The perfect shoes to combine with Brunello Cucinelli’s archival caftans and Carine Gilson’s dresses? Valentino Garavani’s VLogo sandals, which add a subtle touch of glamor to his just whispered stylistic choices.

Angelina Jolie wears a pair of VLogo sandals with woven upper for a visit to the Vatican Museums, Rome, July 2022. ROME / MEGA

The VLogo flat sandals radiate a sense of luxury, emphasized by the large golden plate on the upper, but do not compromise in terms of comfort, thus resulting perfectly in line with the needs of a woman who juggles, without a moment’s pause, between the set, humanitarian activities and mother’s work.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

release date, rumors, trailer

8 mins ago

Taylor Swift working on brand new album amid private jet controversy

19 mins ago

It brings tears to your eyes

20 mins ago

Sued in court, the illegal act allegedly committed by “The Rock” revealed!

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button