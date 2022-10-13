Why Angelina Jolie stopped talking to her family during the filming of Gia – Revista Para Ti

Angelina Jolie She is one of the favorite actresses in the world. And is that Jolie, has starred in many films that have been a success. But the truth is that many have required a great effort, such as not talking to their families.

We are talking about Gia. It was a television movie that premiered in 1998 and featured Jolie.to whom were added the performances of Faye Dunaway, Mercedes Ruhl, elizabeth mitchell, Mila Kunis, among others. At the address was Michael Christopher.

It is biopicbased on the life of the first supermodel, Gia Carangi. In this way, the film tells us about his rise to fame, her relationship with her mother and her drug problem, which eventually lead to illness and death.

It is a very dramatic film with a very complex character to interpret. At that time, Angelina Jolie was 23 years old and had a solid base of movies. The film premiered in HBO and it was very well received by the critics, so much so, that ended up being awarded Best actress at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And his recognition was not for nothing, because Angelina Jolie prepared a lot for the role. And for this preparation, the actress made a somewhat particular decision. During the first years of her career, she decided to use method acting and to put herself in the shoes of Gia Carangi, Jolie considered that she should feel and find herself in a similar situation to the model, who lived her whole life with great loneliness.

It was for this reason that, while preparing for the character, and during the filming of the film, Angelina Jolie decided to cut ties with her entire familyincluding her husband at the time, Johnny Lee Millerwith whom she had been married since 1996. “I told him I wasn’t going to be able to call him. I told her ‘I’m alone, I’m dying, I’m gay and I’m not going to see you for weeks,’” the actress recalled.

After the movie is over, Angelina decided to move away from actingbecause she felt that after that performance, she had already given her all.