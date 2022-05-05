Why Anna Kendrick Says ‘Cake’ Is One Of Jennifer Aniston’s Best Works

Anna Kendrick is known for her work in comedies and musicals. But for her most devoted fans, her acting in dramatic movies is the most representative of her ability to inhabit a character.

Kendrick has acted in various dramas over the years, including Cakewhich was released in 2014. In the film, Kendrick starred opposite Jennifer Aniston, the iconic performer who rose to fame in Friends. While Cake unnoticed by most moviegoers, there is no doubt that the film contains some stellar work from Kendrick and Aniston. In a 2020 interview, Kendrick praised his co-star for putting on a truly amazing performance.

What is ‘Cake’ about?

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/cNnGayAdWp0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Cake was released in late 2014. The film stars Aniston, Felicity Huffman, Kendrick, Sam Worthington, and William H. Macy, and tells the story of a former attorney named Claire Bennett, who struggles to cope with her grief after surviving an accident. motoring. accident that killed her son, according to IMDb. The film was a dramatic change of pace for Aniston, who played Claire. Kendrick played Nina Collins, a young woman who is part of her chronic pain support group.

Nina’s shocking suicide ends up having a profound effect on Claire, appearing in a series of Claire’s dreams and hallucinations. While Kendrick and Aniston shared only a handful of scenes together, it’s clear that a great deal of mutual respect and appreciation grew between the performers. In a July 2020 Vanity Fair interview, Kendrick discussed the filming process. Cakepraising Aniston’s total commitment to the role of Claire.

What did Anna Kendrick say about Jennifer Aniston’s work on ‘Cake’?

Anne Kendrick | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick praised Aniston’s work on Cake, noting that “what strikes me most about ‘Cake’ is basically that it’s one of Jennifer Aniston’s best performances of all time. And I even remember when we were pushing for it, feeling like she was so humble and really downplayed everything that she put into that performance.”

Kendrick went on to say, “I was like, at press conferences with her, trying to grab all the microphones and be like, ‘Do you guys know what she did? It was incredible.’ Research and commitment, which is not my place or my business.”

Kendrick explained that she was in awe of how Aniston prepared for the role, noting that “the more I watched her prepare, I thought ‘yeah, this is just about her (Claire’s) inner voice telling her the worst things.'” Kendrick explained that her character, Nina, was a “reflection” of Claire’s self-loathing, noting that she allowed Aniston’s excellent performance to guide her while filming. Cake.

How did ‘Cake’ do at the box office?

Jennifer Aniston | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

As reported by E! Online, Aniston worked for months to prepare for the role of Claire, drawing inspiration from Claire’s journey through the pain of her stunt double, Stacy Courtney, who had survived a traumatic boating accident that nearly caused her to lose her leg. . She also worked closely with doctors and addiction specialists to accurately portray a character suffering from extreme trauma and using drugs to self-medicate.

Aniston’s performance in Cake received praise from critics, and the actor earned him a Golden Globe nomination, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. While Cake It didn’t do well at the box office, according to IMDb, it still stands as an example of just how powerful Aniston’s dramatic performance can be.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Went Through a Teenage Rebellious Phase Like the Rest of Us