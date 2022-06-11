Why Anne Hathaway was very close to going to jail because of a boyfriend

a few days ago, Anne Hathaway caused a revolution in the press around the world after becoming one of the biggest stars of the Cannes Film Festival. the actress of The Devil Wears Prada He was the great reference of style with each of his incredible looks chosen in the French city.

In addition, the artist is one of the best paid in the Hollywood industry, being the favorite of the big producers. Each of the movies she stars in quickly becomes a box office hit, making her talent and ability to put herself in any character’s shoes undeniable.

Anne Hathaway.

Although few remember it, one of her first roles and the one that really brought her to fame was that of Mia Thermopolis in the movie The Princess Diaries. At the time Anne Hathaway he was only 19 years old and he was in stardom. That production had a second installment due to the furor it caused.

Soon after, in 2004, the actress began a relationship with the Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri. At 21 years old, Anne was excited by the story of her partner, who recounted all the good things she did in her foundation focused on generating better living conditions for children in low-income countries. However, at the same time he filled his pockets with the money of famous investors.

At that time she began to collaborate and work alongside him at the headquarters located in New York, getting involved in the worst way with a criminal who had begun to develop a relationship with the Vatican a short time before. Her ties were more precisely with Cardinal Angelo Sodano, who had proposed to manage all the properties of the Catholic Church in the United States.

For your end, Raffaello Follieri he understood that he needed to generate a good public image accompanied by an ideal partner to do so. It was there that she entered Anne Hathaway in her life, clouded by the altruistic goals of her partner.

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri.

Soon after, Cardinal Angelo Sodano retired from his position and the business that the Italian had with the church collapsed. This made him have to spend all his savings to pretend that the connections with the Vatican continued as if nothing and that the foundation continued to generate income.

Shortly after, the boyfriend of Anne Hathaway He was detained by the IRS, the United States tax agency, who confirmed the fraud to his investors, the money laundering through his connection with the Vatican and he was also accused of conspiracy. The businessman had wasted nothing more and nothing less than 50 million dollars from his friend bill clinton and other renowned figures.

As a consequence of what happened, Anne had to be investigated by the IRS. They questioned her to find out if she had been an accomplice of hers, but later it was shown that she had also been a victim of his and she was acquitted. The fact that she nearly cost her career, that she was on the rise.