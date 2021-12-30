Why are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Solana all down today?

It was another tough day for the entire cryptocurrency market. Most digital currencies are falling, while volatility doesn’t seem to want to stop.

The cryptocurrency market is collapsing with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) e Solana (SOL) which are all in negative territory.

After the rise in prices over the weekend, it is difficult to understand with certainty what are the reasons for this new decline; there are those who attribute the latest drop in prices to a slow and low volume trading section, with investors moving cautiously as they wait for the markets to return to ‘normal’ in the new year.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is down 5.95% to $ 47.648, Ethereum in the red too with a performance of 5.40% at $ 3813.68, while Cardano is down 6.82% to 1. , $ 4095 and Solana down 0.20% to $ 178.4.

But not only are the top of the class in negative territory, the large cryptocurrency market is moving lower today and none of these cryptocurrencies have been spared. The week between Christmas and New Year is showing slow for the market and could bring wild swings to both sides. I think that the natural volatility of cryptocurrencies is undermined in the coming days and in any case it could be so until the end of the first week of January.

Declines in cryptocurrencies can also be exacerbated by the quick sale by investors who have to liquidate positions. When a Broker or exchange sees that someone who has a leveraged position (bought in part with borrowed money) is taking losses, they can force liquidation to make sure the exchange or broker doesn’t lose money.

According to coinglass.com, $ 374 million long positions were liquidated yesterday (betting the cryptocurrency will rise), the highest level since December 2 and 3 when $ 636 million and $ 1.58 billion were liquidated respectively.

There may also be downward pressure on major cryptocurrencies which are seen as a hedge against inflation after the Federal Reserve said it would reduce the pace of bond purchases next year and raise interest rates. Inflation has been a major concern for many cryptocurrency investors, and with the Federal Reserve now taking it seriously, there may be a reason why some investors should sell Bitcoin.

What to expect now?

Volatility is something all cryptocurrency investors have to get used to and today is one of the days the market has turned against most cryptocurrencies. But there’s no fundamental reason for the decline, so I don’t see a reason to change your investment thesis.

What is worth looking at in the long run is the leverage in the cryptocurrency market and how it can exacerbate trading gains and losses. Investors now use both leverage and futures, which are leveraged investment tools, to buy and short sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which could make the market even more volatile. If you are not prepared for these big moves, they can be a shock to the system.

