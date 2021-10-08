Why are Bitcoins polluting? How much does virtual currency weigh on the environment

Mining activities to create virtual coins exploit the computing power of innovative supercomputers: machines so advanced and specialized that they quickly become obsolete without the possibility of reuse. This is why they are retired quickly, creating more and more electronic waste.

If you don’t see them it doesn’t mean that do not pollute. That the bitcoin were not completely “clean” from the environmental point of view he had also reiterated Elon Musk.

If you remember, in March the CEO of Tesla had announced on twitter, therefore publicly, that for the purchase of one of his “super” electric cars transactions in bitcoin.

Except, however, then make a sudden backtrack precisely because it is also the most famous among the virtual coins it would be an important source of pollution.

According to a study published in the journal Resources, Conservation & Recycling, bitcoin mining would yield up to 30,700 tons from electronic waste every year. As much as the amount of small IT equipment waste produced by territories such as i Netherlands.

The finger of science is once again pointed at the operations of mining, that is the processes of “extraction” that to generate virtual currencies exploit the computing power of innovative supercomputer.

These systems require a quantity of power incredible, both for their operation and for the cooling process of the machines. We told you how annual mining activities consume more than 120 terawatt hour (TWh) of electric current, as much as the whole of Argentina and are responsible for the consumption of 0.5% of all the electricity produced worldwide.

But not only. The computers used for mining are so advanced and specialized that they become obsolete quickly. Once “exhausted”, these machines cannot be reused for another task and therefore are “retired” or, better said, abandoned, creating more and more waste electronic.

It is one of the other dark sides ofpollution, what we don’t think about when we change smartphones for a newer model or bought the most beautiful console for Christmas. Still, thee-waste is a dangerous phenomenon and rapidly growing.

According to theUn, is the fastest growing waste stream in the world with an increase of 21% between 2014 and 2019 a 53.6 million tons and less than a fifth is recycled.

E-waste is a growing threat to ours environment because they contain toxic chemicals and even heavy metals that penetrate the soil. Without forgetting i damage from pollution that can cause toair and towater due to improper recycling.