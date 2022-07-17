Why are Colombians among the foreigners who buy the most housing in the US?

Having a house in Miami has historically been considered a status symbol and a privilege for few.. However, the strong migration of the country, as well as the situation of public order, have meant that in recent decades more and more Colombians, who are not exactly the richest, have been able to make their own home in the City of the Sun.

Many of them have not bought because they aspire to live there, but because they see it as an investment or as the option to go ‘visit Mickey Mouse’ without paying for a hotel. This has made, Traditionally, Colombians are among the group of foreigners who purchase the most housing in the United States, particularly in the state of Florida.

The proximity (only three hours by plane), the availability of flights, a practically Latin culture, but with the order and advantages of a developed country, is what makes this market so attractive for Colombians. To this are added factors such as access to mortgage credit with US financial entities, which have specialized in lending to foreigners and, despite charging them a little more than their nationals, lend much cheaper than in Colombia: You can get rates between 5 and 7 percent, while here they are between 10 and 11 percent.

Buying a home is an investment that many people trust. – Photo: Getty Images

This situation turned Colombians into protagonists of the real estate market in Florida. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, The Colombian was the second foreign nationality that bought the most real estate in South Florida in 2021. The first place went to Argentines, who acquired 13 percent of the properties sold last year, Colombians accounted for 12 percent and Venezuelans for 10 percent.

This good dynamism in home purchases – which has also occurred within the country with several recent records for units sold – has been maintained this year. And to that was added another particularity: Since March 2022, Colombians are also the foreigners who show the most interest in buying in Florida. At least this is evidenced by the figures up to May from the Miami Association of Realtors, a union that indicates that after the pandemic the interest of many Americans in living in Florida increased and they have been joined by foreigners who do not want to reside in unstable political environments, each time more common in different countries.

“Government changes, such as the recent one in Colombia, have often led to increased investment in Miami, as global buyers seek to put their money in safe places, with history of appreciation, and that is what the real estate sector in Miami has shown, with more than ten consecutive years of price appreciation”, the president of the board of directors of the real estate union, Fernando Arencibia Jr., said in a statement.

– Photo:

Colombia accounted for 12.34 percent of all international searches on miamirealtors.com in May 2022, an increase of 11.76 percent from April searches and a considerable figure if you take into account that on that portal they search for housing people from over 160 countries each month.

Capital flight?

The greater interest of Colombians in buying in the United States was recently reviewed by the Financial Times. The publication assured that the increase in inquiries from Colombians, especially after the triumph of Gustavo Petro as the country’s new president, suggests that They would not only be considering investing their money in the United States, but also moving there.

The newspaper notes that Miami has long been a haven for Latin Americans “fleeing unrest, persecution, or economic volatility in their region,” which is reflected in the fact that 70 percent of the county’s residents of Miami Dade are Hispanic.

Floralba Núñez, international real estate broker (realtor), with more than 15 years of experience in the Florida market, confirmed the growing interest of Colombians and says that On average, those interested (because the purchase is a process that takes time) are people between 32 and 40 years old, who are looking for a better future for their young children and, in addition, are heirs or have ideas to generate income in the United States. Other older ones do it to leave an inheritance to their children or so that they are the ones who travel in case of need and the parents stay in Colombia.

“Almost everyone is looking for a plan B, to have an alternative to leave the country if it becomes necessary. It does not mean that they want to leave now, ”she specifies.

Some fear the outflow of resources from the country, but the truth is that investment abroad is not a new issue for wealthy Colombians. – Photo:

Edgar Pulido, international director of the Colombian offices of the North American firm Latam in the USA, also reaffirms the interest of Colombians in American real estate, especially as a diversification strategy, applying the maxim of not having “all the eggs in the same basket. However, he warned that US home values ​​have risen 25 percent in the past year, which has led several experts to speak of a housing bubble. Consequently, it does not recommend real estate in Miami or Florida because of its high value, but rather emerging regions, such as Baltimore, Virginia, Philadelphia or Detroit, where you can buy homes for $80,000, while the average in Miami is $350,000. This, of course, seen more as an investment than as a residence, since many real estate agents also help in finding tenants and in the paperwork for tax payments in the United States.

Nunez accepts that the Florida market is expensive, but says that unlike other states it is not threatened by a recession. “Florida is a privileged state, as large domestic capitals are arriving, especially from California and New York, as well as from abroad. They are investing in Miami because of its tax system. While in other regions federal, state and city taxes are paid, in Miami only federal is paid,” he explains.

Despite the interest of Colombians in real estate abroad, it is worth remembering that the group that has access to this type of investment is still limited. Dane figures indicate that until last year only 1.8 percent of the population was considered upper class, which is equivalent to 921,000 people.

Likewise, Luis Carlos Reyes, designated director of the Dian in the incoming government, said in Vicky in Week that, although Colombians are free to invest abroad, he does not recommend doing so in Miami, a city that is threatened with being under water due to climate change.

Luis Carlos Reyes, appointed director of the Dian – Photo:

Other options

As many Colombians do not have sufficient resources to acquire housing abroad or could not go to that country because they would not have a way to generate income there, other alternatives appear to diversify their investments. One of them is the purchase of franchises that already operate in the US market.. This can cost between 160,000 and 370,000 dollars, in which case, in addition, an investment visa can be purchased. An example of this is the Figaro Group, a chain of barbershops and beauty salons, which began in Colombia and which already has a license to operate in the United States, a country where they are growing with the franchise system.

There is also the case of fintech Milo, specialized in offering mortgages for foreigners who want to buy in the United States. Their offer is that the interested party first quotes with them and with that he knows how much money they can lend him. With this data they can make a better search for the property that suits their needs. On average, they finance 70 percent of the value of the home and, in effect, they are seeing the greatest interest from Colombians.

For now, many compatriots are evaluating Miami to invest or to live. It remains to be seen how many of these projects become reality.