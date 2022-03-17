Why are covid-19 cases increasing in some European countries? – Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

Dr. Elmer Huerta keeps you informed about what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. Our public health specialist will clarify any doubts you may have, explain medical concepts in a simple and didactic way, and share the information you need to protect yourself and stay healthy.

Why are covid-19 cases increasing in some European countries?

Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

Some countries in Europe are experiencing a spike in covid-19 cases. Is this a new wave of coronavirus? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us what is happening on that continent and also what is happening in Hong Kong and China, which despite their “zero covid” policy, are also seeing an increase in cases and deaths from COVID-19. disease.

Mar 17, 2022

