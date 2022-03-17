Why are covid-19 cases increasing in some European countries? Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta Some countries in Europe are experiencing a spike in covid-19 cases. Is this a new wave of coronavirus? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us what is happening on that continent and also what is happening in Hong Kong and China, which despite their “zero covid” policy, are also seeing an increase in cases and deaths from COVID-19. disease. Mar 17, 2022 8 min