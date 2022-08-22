Why are Emergency Medicine specialists needed?

Until the emergency services arrive patients with acute, polytraumatized, intoxicated, which due to the diversity of the type of care they require, need a quick and effective diagnosis. The doctor in charge of these units must have the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with these emergencies. That is why in the last decade the specialty of Emergency Medicine has been promoted.

San Sebastian University, has taught this specialty since 2012 and today has nearly 100 graduates. One of them is Cristopher Polma, an emergency physician at Las Higueras Hospital in Talcahuano, who graduated a few days ago. “It’s a very challenging specialty, as you can never predict what kind of patient will arrive, so the ability to make decisions in a highly unpredictable environment becomes vital.”

Opinion shared by Cristian Williams, a doctor at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, in the Metropolitan Region. “You have to learn to manage uncertainty to generate timely interventions. It is a beautiful challenge, where one sees that small decisions are crucial at critical moments of a patient’s illness.”

The USS Emergency Medicine specialty lasts three years. During this period, doctors go through different areas during the training program: Critical Patient Unit (ICU), Traumatology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Coronary Emergency, Pediatric Emergency, Toxicology, Otorhinolaryngology, among others. The experience takes place both in public and private health centers, which It gives them the necessary experience to work in different healthcare establishments.

In this regard, Dr. Ana María Moroni, Postgraduate Director of the USS School of Medicine and Science, Santiago campus, points out that “Our contribution is to train specialists not only in the Metropolitan Region, but also for other regions, doctors who often stay working in the cities where they were trained and others even emigrate to others, more distant due to their professional vocation. That fills us with pride.”