Why are Google and YouTube down?

Getty Images Google and Gmail have been down, according to users

Thousands of Internet users are reporting an increasing number of errors this Saturday, March 19, when using Google and YouTube. Since Google owns YouTube. The video platform sometimes has problems at the same time as Google, depending on the source of the problem. Gmail is also experiencing issues for some users, although these are much less pronounced. This is what we know so far.

The problems with Google and YouTube began to increase in the early afternoon

According to DownDetector, the problems with Google began to increase in the early afternoon of Saturday, March 19. Some of the issues seem to be related to slow loading of pages or inability to access services.

You can see how the problems began to increase in the graph below.

According to DownDetector user reports, about 50% of the issues were related to the website and 40% were found when using Google search. Only 11% were connected to sign in to Google services.

Heavy noticed some issues with Google apps running slower.

Reported issues with Google continued to grow.

YouTubers also noted an increase in bugs in DownDetector, but it was less pronounced compared to previous bugs than Google’s.

They reported that 56% of their errors were related to streaming video, 30% to the website itself, and only 14% to the YouTube app.

At around 1:45 p.m. ET, DownDetector first tweeted about the issues with Google services.

People have also started tweeting about it.

Google seems to be down…

And I can’t “google” why 😬😬 — Lucas Melo (@twlucasmelo) March 19, 2022

Some people also have problems with Gmail

Some people are also reporting problems with Gmail and notice that the services have been running slowly since yesterday.

However, DownDetector notes that Gmail’s problems are much less pronounced than those of Google or YouTube.

On DownDetector, people noted that they were having issues with all of their Google services not working, including YouTube TV, Google servers, Gmail, and more. Some commented, wondering if this could be a server issue.

I try to hunk Google’s whole network is crashing right now. Search, YouTube Gmail are all down — Michael Dillon (@OneTooTall) March 19, 2022

DownDetector users did not report any issues with Google Hangouts or Google Play. However, some issues with Nest have been reported.

Google Cloud Health Dashboard detects no issues

At the time of publishing this article, the Google Workspace Health Dashboard did not report any issues.

Google’s cloud health dashboard also reported no issues, with all systems displaying a green check mark. However, Google Cloud Networking indicated that it had an issue with a service outage the day before, but was not experiencing any issues at the time of publication of this story.

However, the TeamYouTube Twitter account did acknowledge an issue with access to CBS specifically and said they were working on a fix.

They wrote: “We have seen similar reports of the CBS issue on YouTube TV and are already working on a fix. Thank you for your patience”.

It’s not clear if the YouTubeTV issue is related to other issues or if it’s separate.

