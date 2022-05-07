Why are Hollywood celebrities so keen to invest (and have you invest) in the NFT market?

As it happened in the

beginnings of the internetwhen we all become

suspicious users and no one knew for sure if what was in front of him was good or bad, the phenomenon of NFT (non-fungible token) has awakened the same

cocktail of enthusiasm, skepticism and confusion. They seem to be everywhere and, in reality, they are part of that imaginary web that we have been using all these years:

illustrations, memes, photos, videos…

Perhaps that is why it is so hard for us to understand that someone pays an even more ridiculous amount of money for a gif of a cosmic cat; or that famous as

Mila Kunis and Gwyneth Paltrow organize events to encourage women to

invest in this type of art and share the wealth that promises the

crypto universe. “We are seeing men earn a lot of money, we deserve it too,” the actresses encouraged from a talk held on Zoom last April, without going into many details either, such as, for example,

what exactly do they want us to buy in the name of equality.

Haptic Self-Portrait, by Amparo Sard.

If we set aside for a moment

viral transactions and famous collectors, what remains of an NFT is simpler than it seems: it consists of a

digital work registered in a blockchain, a block technology that allows registering the authorship, property and other technical data of a file. «I do not understand crypto art as an artistic movement, but as another way of selling. It is practically the same, the only difference is the

digital signature and its sale through the

cryptocurrencies. The works are represented by a

unique code that authenticates its authorship”, explains

Barcelona’s Gala Mirissaa pioneer in this discipline and, according to

BeInCryptoone of the three most influential Hispanic women in the industry.

Mirissa argues that NFTs are a tool to claim “a

underrated art» and restore autonomy to all those authors who have been

giving his work to the Internet without conditions. «They have been shared massively on social networks, for free and, many times,

without paying the creators or their credit. The application of blockchain technology gives new opportunities to these

digital artists: they are the ones who generate their own income, without depending on a third party that exploits it».

Along these lines, a work from the Gaia series, by the Polish artist Ada Sokol.

He says this from his own experience. Since she received an invitation from

MarkersPlace in 2018 to tokenize her art, her delicate female portraits have gone from

virtual exhibitions within Descentraland to call the

hollywood attention. In recent months he has collaborated with the

actress Jennifer Esposito to launch a series of

Exclusive NFTs and finance her first film as a director,

Fresh Kills. The truth is that the creators seem to have found their golden ticket in NFTs.

complicated art market: anyone can exhibit their creations, without depending on galleries, criteria or conditions.

«Another advantage is that the artist is

part of the success that you can have your job in the medium and long term. In other words, before he could sell his work in the gallery and this piece would go

increasing its value when changing owners; from now on, for each transaction, the artist

You can get a small percentage. They could already demand by law a

1% of physical worksbut the procedures were so complicated that many ended up

give up that privilege», adds the Mallorcan artist

Amparo Sardjust landed from the

expo chicago art fairwhere he has exhibited his famous Haptic Self-Portrait, the first tactile NFT in history.

Digital prayer in movement Kumiko, by the artist Gala Mirissa.

This work, carried out in collaboration with the Adema University School of Fine Arts, dilutes the

borders of the Metaverse and reality, and opens up new avenues, allowing the viewer to intervene in the sculpture and tactilely feel the entire process. The problem is that, while some explore the

creative opportunities of this new support, others take advantage of the freedom and lack of regulation to find

new ways to profit. Facing traditional counterfeiters, here are the

copy-minters those who are dedicated to registering the work of others to get a few ethers (the official currency).

Even

Hermès has had to interveneseeing that an illustrator had raised $800,000 with a series of

«metabirkin», inspired by her iconic bag. A supposed tribute “somewhat reckless, if we take into account the number of signatures as

Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada or Louis Vuitton who have launched their own collections in the Metaverse”, which has ended in a complaint for violating the

intellectual property and trademark rights. It is this type of bad practice that increases mistrust, but it has not served to stop the phenomenon either: the

crypto art sales have generated around

$3 billion in 2021.

Image of the MMMad Festival teaser (until May 31, Madrid), created by Felina H.DB.



Interestingly, the first NFT was registered in 2014, a

pixelated octagon by artist Kevin McCoy. But it was not until last summer that Christie’s revolutionized the market by putting up for auction, for 57 million euros, a

beeple digital collagethe artistic name of

Mike Winkleman. Overnight, an ordinary North Carolina graphic designer became the

most quoted creator alivebehind of

David Hockney and Jeff Koonswith a compendium of photos of his daily life.

How to resist such a juicy narrative? we all could

be Beeple Or at least find ours. “The curious thing is that,

include digital works in a scenario that is assumed to be traditional, many of our usual collectors have left

gradually interesting for the world of crypto art. We have had a training task, to explain to a client

accustomed to buying watercolors of the eleventh century what was a wallet [la cartera en la que se guardan las obras]”, remember

Ignatius Rubiofrom

Duran Auctionsthe oldest Spanish house and the first to launch an NFT on the market, the work of the artist

Soliman Lopez.

And he warns: «It has not come to replace anything, it is just a form of creation that artists can use». Among the list of collectors are personalities such as

Madonna, Serena Williams or Jimmy FallonAnd till

Paris Hilton or The Weeknd they have released merchandising on NFT. What has changed, in

words of Olatz Diazgraphic designer and creator of

NFTrends, a marketing agency specialized in this scene, is the way to perceive collecting. “We begin to understand that we can be

possessors of something “non-tangible” and that property does not have to be something physical per se.” Nor that the public is at odds with exclusivity.

Mila Kunis, promoter of investment in NFTs. /



getty pictures



The best example is found in

the coveted Bored Are Yacht Clubfrom

YugaLabs, a collection of boring apes pre-designed using a random algorithm, which can reach more than €200,000. famous as

Neymar they use them to reaffirm their status in social networks, but they are

more than just an avatar: Your buyers get a key access to a private and select club on Discord. “Unlike conventional art, an NFT can become a

utility token: an asset that can give you a series of advantages for

retain or reward your community. You don’t just buy art anymore, but a more complete experience,” he explains.

Sergi Moral, from Mito Gallerythe first NFT art gallery dedicated to the Hispanic community.

In the words of the expert, it is a way to recover the

essence of patronagewhere NFTs are used to help artists develop their projects and recover the

power to decide how to reward your followers. It remains to be resolved how many of all the crypto projects that flourish on the web can be considered artistic. But what is more inherent to art than doubt.