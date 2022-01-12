Why are NEAR and Cosmos the protagonists of January?

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), Layer 1 network focused on cloud computing, e Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM), the coin of a project that is described as a blockchain ecosystem, were the stars of January, having risen 69.95% and 62.95% respectively in the last 30 days.

The movements

Since the beginning of 2022, NEAR Protocol and Cosmos have gained 17.5% and 10.1% respectively; in the last 90 days, NEAR and ATOM have had an increase of 145.75% and 16.4%.

NEAR rose to an all-time high of $ 18.28 on Tuesday, while ATOM hit an all-time high of $ 44.70 in September.

Why are they moving?

The earnings of NEAR and ATOM come at a time when the major cryptocurrencies in the market, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down by 10.6% and 14.3% respectively since the beginning of January.

In the first month of this year, Near Protocol and Cosmos have in fact achieved good results despite a “gloomy market”, with other Layer 1 chains that have remained flat or have seen declines of between -20% and -40%, has Delphi Digital reported with a note sent by email.

NEAR’s price went up after the launch of Project Aurora, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

“A noteworthy innovation was the use of ETH to pay for gas on Aurora, making the transition perfect for Ethereum users who don’t have to buy the platform’s layer token just to pay for gas. For now, gas commissions are 100% subsidized, ”wrote Delphi Digital.

As for ATOM, the ferment linked to EVMOS (formerly Ethermint) is growing, which should be launched in mid-January via rektdrop.

The team will be reaching out to accepted validators for onboarding and gentx collection ASAP.

EVMOS is promoting EVM interoperability within Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC), Delphi Digital noted.