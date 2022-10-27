Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is Britain’s first Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest statesmen ever .

At 170cm (or 5ft 6in) he is also one of the shortest UK Prime Ministers ever recorded, a matter of growing obsession online, with Google searches on the subject increasing over the course of the week.

For the record, here is how our new PM compares to its predecessors:

Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5ft 5¼in

Boris Johnson (2019-22) – 5ft 9in

Theresa May (2016-19) – 5ft 6in

David Cameron (2010-16) – 6ft ½in

Gordon Brown (2007-10) – 5ft 11in

Tony Blair (1997-2007) – 6ft

John Major (1990-97) – 5ft 11in

Margaret Thatcher (1979-90) – 5ft 5in

James Callaghan (1976-79) – 6ft 1in

Harold Wilson (1964-70) – 5ft 8in

Alec Douglas-Home (1963-64) – 6ft 1in

Harold Macmillan (1957-63) – 6ft

Winston Churchill (1940-45, then 1951-55) – 5ft 6in

Mr Sunak’s stature has already caught the eye, not least when, as Chancellor in March 2021, he rather shrewdly positioned himself at the top of the stairs in No 11 brandishing that famous red box in time for the budget, forcing his fellow Treasury ministers to line the steps below him, looking far smaller than their boss.

The issue came to the fore again on Tuesday when Mr Sunak met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and the men were pictured together shaking hands and appeared to be on par with Her Majesty is supposed to rise 8cm above its last Prime Minister, adding an extra layer of mystery to the increasingly bewildering world of Westminster Wonderland.

Mr Sunak’s height makes him 5cm shorter than the height of the average adult man in Britain, according to the Office for National Statistics, which appears to be of more concern to politicians than the rest of us us mere mortals.

“Height is one of the strongest markers of perceived masculinity,” said social psychology professor Virem Swami of Anglia Ruskin University. say it I newspaper.

“A lot of men see themselves as more masculine when they feel tall. A lot of the conversation around size is really about masculinity and its fragility.

But France, for its part, has remained consistently indifferent to the prospect of short statesmen, from Napoleon Bonaparte to Emmanuel Macron to Nicolas Sarkozy and Russia and Ukraine are currently ruled by 5ft men. 7 inches.

And no one looks down on Spider-Man star Tom Holland for his relationship with the much greater Zendaya other than Zendaya herself, who can hardly help herself.

Perhaps the real “problem” with Rishi Sunak’s height, as suggested by QG‘s Imogen West-Knights is that he failed to “own” it, preferring fake photography and boxes discreetly hidden behind lecterns to hide the truth.

“Sunak betrayed short men,” Ms West-Knights writes flatly.

“The reason Rishi killed off the Short King Era isn’t because he’s short and ugly – although he’s both. It is because he refused to possess it.

“Short men should be outraged at Sunak, who has spent all of his time in the political limelight trying desperately to distance himself from their ranks.”