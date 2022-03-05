Why are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato no longer friends?

The international press and fans of Selena Gomez and Demi lovato They have wondered on several occasions, what happened to their strong friendship of years.

“Demi has no issues with Selena and there is no animosity between them,” a source said. “They just aren’t friends right now.”

Gomez and Lovato worked together as kids on Barney. They became close friends in their teens when they were both starring on Disney Channel shows.

Did they separate due to health problems?

Did they separate due to health problems?



Both had their public health issues in their twenties: Lovato was open about her eating disorder and hospitalization for a drug overdose in 2018.

Gomez previously suffered from lupus and underwent a kidney transplant. He also sought treatment for depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Sources spoke about the two breaking up.

“Selena has always tried to be nice to Demi, but especially in recent years, they have both gone through personal struggles,” the first source said.

“In the past, Demi felt that Selena wasn’t always there for her. [ellas] and that the friendship was not reciprocal.”

Are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Still Talking?

Are Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Still Talking?



A second source said they haven’t really been close in years, but they’re still nice to each other.

“They haven’t been close friends since they were teenagers, so they haven’t really been there for each other during a lot of their public fights,” the source said.

“They’ve always been nice when they’ve seen each other, but they haven’t been close for many, many years.”

Gomez’s last public show of support for Lovato came in January, after Lovato sang “Anyone” during the Grammys. Lovato originally recorded the song days before she overdosed in July 2018.

Gomez posted a heartfelt message for Lovato on her Instagram Story: “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and DESERVED this moment was,” Gomez wrote.

“Demi, I am so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Lovato told the press that the message baffled them:

“When you grow up with someone, you’re always going to feel love for that person. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…” Lovato trailed off.

“I will always have love for her, and I wish you all nothing but the best.”

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.