Why are Selena Gomez fans so angry?

“It’s embarrassing and shameful to promise fans a historic event and then show them a video clip. But are you serious? Selena’s management must apologize ». This is just one of the many messages that Selena Gomez fans have posted on social media in the last few hours, angry for the lack of performance at the “Premio Lo Nuestro” show.

The pop star, in fact, should have performed – for the first time after a year of absence, and above all in Spanish – on stage, live, but she never showed up. Instead of his concert, the director aired an alternative video of the single Baila Conmigo.

@selenagomez @premiolonuestro how embarrassing and disgraceful having your fans wait for ahistorical event and it was a music video really ?? Selena management team needs to apologize to the fans and also Univision – Erik Martinez (@ steezyerik247) February 19, 2021

WE WOULD’VE BEEN PERFECTLY FINE WITH THE ALTERNATIVE MUSIC VIDEO WHY DID THEY HAVE TO LIE AND SAY IT WAS A PERFORMANCE… SELENA’S TEAM LITERALLY SET HER UP TO GET HATE FROM LOCALS – BAILA CONMIGO ?? (@DropItLikeGomez) February 19, 2021

Very upset @selenagomez first time to perform at a Latin award show and she didn’t even have the dignity of doing a special video for the Latin community… just used her music video as a performance… .lost a lot of Latin fan base… .nether the less speak on the award show – Monica (@ MEstefany85) February 19, 2021

omg no one here was asking for Selena to be personally there !! we just wanted they to advertise it as a alternative music video and not as a performance – v? (@gomezdirt) February 19, 2021

The problem, fans argue, is that the network had clearly hinted that Gomez would sing live. It doesn’t matter if the pop star was busy shooting a Hulu TV series at the time of airing. “The video would have been fine if they hadn’t promised one more thing,” says one user. “Selena’s team has deceived her, they want to make the Spanish public hate her.” “Selena just lost most of her Latin fanbase,” says another, “let alone this show.” However you think, you can see the new video of Baila Conmigo below.