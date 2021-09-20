Why are Selena Gomez fans so angry?

by
Loading...
Advertisements

“It’s embarrassing and shameful to promise fans a historic event and then show them a video clip. But are you serious? Selena’s management must apologize ». This is just one of the many messages that Selena Gomez fans have posted on social media in the last few hours, angry for the lack of performance at the “Premio Lo Nuestro” show.

The pop star, in fact, should have performed – for the first time after a year of absence, and above all in Spanish – on stage, live, but she never showed up. Instead of his concert, the director aired an alternative video of the single Baila Conmigo.

The problem, fans argue, is that the network had clearly hinted that Gomez would sing live. It doesn’t matter if the pop star was busy shooting a Hulu TV series at the time of airing. “The video would have been fine if they hadn’t promised one more thing,” says one user. “Selena’s team has deceived her, they want to make the Spanish public hate her.” “Selena just lost most of her Latin fanbase,” says another, “let alone this show.” However you think, you can see the new video of Baila Conmigo below.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment