Why are some people immune to Covid?

We are entering the third year of the Covid pandemic but, to date, there are some subjects who have never contracted the disease despite exposures and situations at risk: how do you explain the coexistence of multiple infections in some subjects and total immunity in others?

Not just luck

There are subjects who not only have never tested positive in a test (rapid or molecular), but have not even developed specific antibodies against the virus (in this regard, we remind you that those who have never contracted Covid19 but received the vaccine, have antibodies other than those who have recovered from the infection).

We can formulate a number of hypotheses to explain this phenomenon:

these subjects have never come into contact with the virus; these subjects came into contact with the virus but thanks to the antibodies present in their body they were able to neutralize it quickly; these individuals are ‘genetically immune’ to the virus.

With regard to the first hypothesis, we consider that to date (March 2022) the number of official cases of Covid19 is about 470 million and the real number of infected people should be at least double, according to conservative estimates, and even triple by overestimating.

Furthermore, the spread is not uniform on the planet and in places like Europe or the United States there are areas where it is estimated that even the entire population has contracted the virus at least once.

Considering these numbers it is really difficult to imagine that anyone, at least in the Western world, has never come into contact with the virus.

The second hypothesis foresees that subjects immune to the virus in the past have come into contact with similar viruses and consequently possess antibodies deriving from such previous infections that ‘cross react’, that is, they recognize the new virus and are able to fight it. This hypothesis has been in vogue for a long time but today we know that it could only partially explain the phenomenon. In fact, this ‘cross protection’ foresees that a subject comes into contact with a virus similar to Sars-CoV2, produces antibodies and T lymphocytes and, after months or years, comes into contact with Sars-CoV2, against which he does not however, it would have more antibodies available (which disappear rapidly), but only the T lymphocytes and nevertheless it would still be able to fight it.

This would be very difficult because we know that T cells are involved in protection from severe disease but are unlikely to prevent infection, so this second hypothesis could explain why some unvaccinated individuals did not experience severe disease, but it hardly explains why some individuals did not are infected.

Finally, the third hypothesis provides that some subjects are genetically little predisposed to infection: this does not mean that they are totally immune but that the probabilities of contagion are extremely lower. These individuals may have particular mutations or genetic assets that make the virus less capable of infecting cells. For example, some people are virtually immune to HIV due to a mutation on a receptor that the virus uses to infect. This hypothesis is currently the most probable and it is interesting because if we could understand what makes these subjects immune to infection, we could then exploit the same mechanism for a vaccine or a drug.

COVID WATCH The complete archive

Finally, it should be remembered that if a person has not yet contracted Covid19 after two years, it does not necessarily mean that he is immune. In fact, a new variant such as Omicron BA.2 proved capable of infecting many subjects, both cured and vaccinated, by virtue of its very high number of mutations and infectivity.

Take home message:

some subjects after two years of pandemic have never become infected with Sars-Cov2 despite the numerous occasions of contagion and the exposures some subjects seem immune understanding the reason for this immunity could help develop a drug or vaccine against Covid infection19

REF:

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology works in the field of precision oncology. He collaborates with the World Health Organization in the battle against Covid19-themed fake news

Twitter: @AurelianoStingi Instagram: Aureliano _Stingi