Why are the games getting longer?

The video game industry, and the original entertainment industry, seems to prefer to prioritize quantity over quality. Even when both are prioritized, it’s not uncommon to see games stretching over tens or hundreds of hours, or ten-episode series that could easily have been four. But what is this due to? Do players really want hours and hours of play? Are more short games completed than long ones? We will try to answer all those questions.

The reasons

As in any commercial trend, the increasing length of video games has to have some explanation. Nobody prefers to spend more money and more time on something just because. These reasons are multiple and debatable and, below, we are going to collect what, in our humble opinion, are some of them..

It is more profitable to create something else than to create something new

This is something that applies to any title, but now more than ever making something from scratch is incredibly expensive and time consuming. Designing the world, the protagonists, or more importantly, designing and implementing the gameplay mechanics involves a huge investment in all aspects. For example, Horizon: Zero Dawn. Creating the universe, designing combat, animations, and other basic elements took Guerrilla a lot longer than doing 30 hours of side quests in its sequel..

With the creation of tools that make procedural design easier, it’s also easier to create maps that make the player waste time. Many engines use rules to design environments, automatically placing roads, plants, mountains, and even cities, saving artists work, who only have to focus on key elements. Once the basics are created, expanding the game is much easier than in the old days, when everything was done by hand.

Forza Horizon 5, like many other games, uses a semi-automatic map generation system, allowing you to create much larger maps with much less effort.

The second hand, the new pirate

Nowadays it is easier to have plenty of games legally than to pirate, and what was once the main battle that publishers had to fight has become an anecdote that does not worry so much. A rival still present is the second hand. Many users sell their games when they finish them, and a second-hand copy does not bring any income to publishers.. This is essential during the first few weeks, when the game is selling at full price, so longer games can take longer to hit the used market…unless they bore the player first.

Season passes and downloadable content are released for this very reason, and even announced before the game itself is released. Ace, the player is prevented from selling the game, because he knows that he will receive more content and that, generally, you are going to need the disc to play it. The focus on digital sales of the games follows the same principle as, at the moment, a digital copy cannot be resold.

These days, most big games are expanded in some way to try to prevent users from selling it fast.

The engagement to hold the player

If you read news about reports for investors and shareholders, you will have read how the engagement or retention is a key metric to define the success. This serves to measure how many hours the user spends using a game or product in question, and the more time that passes, the more likely it is that he will buy another similar product, spend more money on the product in question and, above all, that it will not be sold. a competing product. That is, the more retention, the more money.

How do you translate the engagement in money can vary. For some games it will be micropayments, for others it will be expansions, for others it will be advertisements… And even if the game is from a console manufacturer, this means that you are playing longer on their platformso you’re more likely to spend money on their digital store, where no matter what you buy, they’re going to get something.

No one will spend money on a free-to-play game that they won’t play again, right? Hence, retention is the key to financial success.

East engagement going to a new level with certain games and the blockchain and the play to earn. If the idea is that this technology allows you to have control over a digital object outside of the game, what that object is going to have a real value, you have to think that it is going to have a certain value in the future, and that is something that only games that last years and years can do. Obviously, this has a problem, and that is that when you prioritize economic design before playable, you end up like Square Enix and Marvel’s Avengers.

A game for everyone

Finally, we believe that female developers create the triple A to satisfy everyone. Makes sense. Games are getting more and more expensive and you have to try to have something for everyone to appeal to every player. A few years ago it was the shooting games, then the games along Grand Theft Autoand now the ARPG. Adventures in the third person, open world, with its skill trees and a lot of field; almost clinical formulas in which the setting and some small detail change, but which are relatively easy to stretch in duration and seem to sell well.

There is something for everyone in these types of games. Some players enjoy the exploration, others the action, others the story, others the role, others some management elements… And for now it seems that the bet works quite well. At least the sales keep up… but do people finish the games? Let’s look at the data.

Now open world action RPGs seem to be quite successful, and many companies are looking to explore this genre with minimal changes.

The numbers

We think it’s important, or at least interesting, to investigate the numbers behind the games to understand whether or not duration affects the percentage of players who finish a game. Is quitting a video game normal, or are games too long to finish? To answer this question, the most logical thing would be to look at the percentage of final trophies achieved, but we believe that these figures may be more precise. It’s not uncommon to try a game, not like it and remove it. Perfect. You don’t have to force yourself to play.

So, we thought that, using this data provided by Reddit user GICN and updated last year, it is more interesting to see how many players unlock the first trophy or achievement (usually completing the tutorial or completing the first chapter or quest) and unlock the ending. This gives us to understand that, at least, there was some interest in completing that game and it has not been abandoned at first. This data collects the trophies from PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and/or Steam, and makes an average of the three platforms. To try to represent a good selection of the triple A current, we have decided to choose recent games but not new ones, to give more people time to play them (with the only exception being The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimfor being timeless), well received by critics, and of different genres and durations.

Below you can see, ordered from largest to smallest, the number of people completing these titles, as well as the length of the story modeextracted from How Long to Beat.

If we compare duration and percentage of players who complete them, we see that there is a certain correlation. Games whose main campaign exceeds 20 hours tend to lose more players along the way.. Of course, there are exceptions. It is true that some of the larger games (Divinity: Original Sin, Fallout 4, Pillars of Eternity…) stay in the lowest positions, but we also see that one of the shortest, Shadow of the Colossus, just over 25 percent of players who have defeated the first and last colossus. Another curious point is that the titles that more players have completed are exclusive to Microsoft or Sony. We remember that those of Nintendo, having no trophies, they have no real data that we can use for our article.

In the end, the conclusions we can reach is that, on average, Not even 50 percent of users who unlock the first trophy or achievement in a game end up unlocking the last one in the story., and the numbers, logically, drop drastically if we look at those who complete everything. At this point, perhaps developers should ask themselves if it’s worth continuing to spend so much time and money on content that most players are going to miss out on, no matter how easy it may be to create. Are they achieving their goals of retaining players, avoiding second hand and reaching out to everyone? That is a question that we cannot answer.