Why are the Oscars called that?

(CNN Spanish) — The Oscars are perhaps the best known in the world of cinema for all the paraphernalia that surrounds its award ceremony: from the films and actors that reached the nominations, through the glamor of the red carpet and the presenter of the gala, even the controversy aroused by the statements (often with a political overtone) of some winners when they go to collect the statuette, which by the way, was not always called that.

So, what is the origin of the name of this award?

Shortly after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was formed in 1927, its creators devised an annual award to honor the industry’s outstanding motion picture achievements and created a bronze trophy that is world-renowned among moviegoers today.

In the early years it was only known as the Academy Award of Merit. It was in 1939 when it was given its current name. According to the Academy, the reason is still uncertain but there are anecdotes that help understand why the statuette designed by MGM art director Cedric Gibbons is known as such.

If the real name is Academy Merit Awards, why is everyone calling them Oscar?

The best-known story, according to the Academy, is that when Margaret Herrick, then the Academy’s librarian and eventual executive director, first saw the statuette, she said it looked like her uncle Oscar.

The Academy didn’t officially adopt this moniker until 1939, but by 1934 it was well known enough that columnist Sidney Skolsky wrote about how the trophy was referred to in an article about Katharine Hepburn’s first best actress win.

Three women will present the gala in its 94th edition

After three years without a presenter, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be in charge of presenting the Academy Awards ceremony in its 94th edition on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

This is the first time in Oscars history that three women have hosted the show, though it’s not the first time more than one person has enlisted for the job.

The most recent case is that of the actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway who in 2011 received harsh criticism for their performance as presenters. The Oscars haven’t had three hosts since Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan teamed up for the 59th Academy Awards in 1987.

With information from CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez and Lisa Respers France