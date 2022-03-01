Why are there families that do not get vaccinated against COVID-19? Two families tell their reasons for making that decision | Community | Guayaquil

Despite the various efforts that the Ministry of Health (MSP) and other institutions such as the Municipality of Guayaquil make to vaccinate more people against COVID-19, there are still thousands of citizens who have not received even the first dose.

According to figures from the MSP vaccinometer, there are a total of 14,204,747 people immunized, while another 1,891,778 inhabitants had not yet received even the first vaccine.

Among the main causes wielded by unvaccinated people are pre-existing diseases, religious beliefs or distrust of doses.

‘I think there are still no guarantees to make it mandatory and inoculate yourself with something that is still experimental’

A Guayaquil mother decided not to vaccinate herself or her children. Photo: Carlos Barros – THE UNIVERSE. Photo: Carlos Barros

A Guayaquil professional, resident in the north of Guayaquil, explained that the main reason why she has not been vaccinated is related to the fact that she considers it to be an experimental vaccine. She has also not vaccinated her young children, who have pre-existing illnesses.

“In adults who want to put it on, it is fine. But in children it seems to me an abuse of my role as parents to do it. Every once in a while you do more research and you get more and more adverse effects from the vaccine,” she said.

She considered that at the moment there are no guarantees to apply them. In addition, she indicated, her children have not been vaccinated because they have pre-existing pathologies. “My son suffers from heart disease, if he plays the number and he gets myocarditis? Who assures me that it is not? Or does he give you thrombosis? Instead, my daughter has an autoimmune disease, who assures me that her body reacts well, ”she said.

She recalled that various theses have been woven in this pandemic. She mentioned that at first it was said that the vaccine would prevent going to the ICU and not admitting to the hospital and that is why people with chronic non-communicable and catastrophic diseases had to be vaccinated.

“Recently, with the new omicron variant, they said that all those hospitalized were because they had catastrophic diseases or chronic non-communicable diseases. Then? Does it serve or not to prevent hospitalization? I know people without vaccines who use their biosecurity measures and have not yet been infected. And I know people with three doses who have died or had a bad time and still have sequelae. Young and apparently healthy. Seniors and everything. Not only with basic diseases as they say, “said the woman.

For her, there are still no guarantees to make it mandatory to be vaccinated and inoculated with something that is still experimental. “Adverse effects are still being discovered. And I think it is a right that they should respect and not be discriminatory, ”she mentioned.

“We believe that there are ways to take care of yourself, you have to be responsible, but we have decided not to vaccinate”

A resident citizen of Durán explained that he is not going to be vaccinated because “he trusts that God protects him and takes care of him to fulfill his purpose.”

A grandfather residing in Durán suffered from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. He was in need of oxygen, his family tried to admit him to a hospital, but they did not accept him in any due to the large number of patients at that time. Later, in his house, with prayers and basic medication, he managed to recover. He commented that he felt that God kept him strong and that he promised that he would take care of him so that he fulfills his purpose, and for that reason, he and his whole family have not been vaccinated.

“We study theology, we believe in the word of God, we read the Bible and we know about the commercial practices that are currently taking place in the world. Everything that we are experiencing from this pandemic is in the Bible as in the issue of plagues and in business, ”he said.

For the family of this older adult, it is God who disposes of people’s lives. Therefore, they believe that they must continue to cling to his promises. “Within the promises of God is that all diseases, the bad that enters the body, will come out,” they said.

“We have gone to medical science, but they did not attend to it. That is why we take care of ourselves with the mask, the biosecurity implements, we always have strict control of everything to avoid getting sick and thank God my family has not gotten sick despite not being vaccinated. We believe that there are ways to take care of yourself, you have to be responsible, but we have decided not to get vaccinated, ”said a member of that family. (I)