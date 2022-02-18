Why are there fewer physical games on Xbox than on PlayStation?

As a result of a major controversy that has arisen in recent days about the launch of Martha is Dead, a horror game that will soon be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles, a typical discussion in the Xbox community has reignited for some time now. generations. doWhy there are fewer physical edition games on Xbox than on PlayStation?

Question that through this article today we are going to try to clarify a little, although deep down the official figures handled by video game companies and their internal dynamics are unknown. We’ll go over the top a bit mass production of physical games that we can all buy in stores and the numbers with which different publishers work, even the legal requirements demanded by the age rating agencies.

The legal limitations of the physical format

Before going into flour with the numbers, you have to look at the specific case of Martha is Dead to understand that games in physical format, those that are displayed in stores, go through a series of extra controls that games in digital format do not. Apparently, the censorship of some scenes from Martha is Dead that will be made to the PlayStation version is due to the fact that PlayStation It is the only platform that has a physical edition of the gameUnlike Xbox and PC.

At least, that is what Elena Flores, game producer at Raiser Games, explains through her personal Twitter account. Elena explains that Martha is Dead has an ESRB +17 rating by the North American age rating agency, when “clearly, due to its content, the rating would be ESRB AO (Adults Only, +18)«.

The Legislation on adult games prohibits the exhibition of games in physical stores, which would be commercial suicide for these types of indie games. The solution, albeit difficult, has been to cut some scenes to fit the +17 rating standards. You can take a look at Elena Flores’ Twitter thread to learn more about age regulation and the specific case of Martha is Dead.

Although it is a very specific case, we have here a first possible cause of why Microsoft may be betting on the digital format on Xbox versus physical. There are fewer legal obstacles in terms of content.

Mass production of physical games

Contrary to what one might believe, the manufacturers of the games are not the publishers, such as Ubisoft, EA, Take Two or Square Enix, but the manufacturers of the consoles themselves. Namely, it is Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo that make the game discs. Nintendo now cartridges, but it also worked with discs in its day.

This represents a huge mass production of tens of thousands of discs and it represents, perhaps, the most important problem for Microsoft when it comes to giving the green light to physical editions of Xbox. Apparently, Microsoft does not have its own factory for these tasks, which forces it to subcontract this production. Something that is much more expensive than producing them at home, as would be the case with Sony, which has a film and television production company apart from its video game division, so it is more likely that it has this type of hardware industry.

With this in mind, do not forget that the video game industry is a business and the number one goal of companies is to make money. Although internal numbers may vary, it is estimated that Microsoft requires print runs of between 10,000 and 20,000 copies. (via Reddit) to greenlight physical Xbox editions to ensure the profitability of their production. These figures would be well above the circulations with which independent publishers work that, as a company, they are not going to make more copies than they hope to sell.

The case of Limited Run

One of the most notorious cases in this war for the physical format on Xbox is that of Limited Run, a well-known North American publisher of independent games. We are not going to qualify if this type of practice encourages speculation, but Limited Run is famous for publishing independent games in physical format for PlayStation or Switch with very limited runs that in some cases are around 5,000 units or less. Through this list you can see the majority of games published by Limited Run and the number of copies produced.

Through its official Twitter account, Limited Run assured that Microsoft ‘won’t let them make physical Xbox games’. The reason would be what we talked about earlier, all physical editions of Xbox games should have a minimum number of copies to be profitable at the production level. It seems that this fact could change soon, since Limited Run is already an official partner of Xbox.

Should Xbox bet more on the physical format?

Phil Spencer fought for Game Pass

Surely there are many more details that escape us in this matter, but with this approximation, the “physical games yes or physical games no” debate is still the order of the day. The trend is that the digital format continues to grow. Will the physical format disappear? Personally I would say no, in the same way that vinyl has not disappeared after the arrival of CDs or digital platforms such as Spotify.

I don’t think we should worry about the physical editions of major releases, although it is possible that they will reduce the number of copies produced if the trend continues. The dilemma is in those independent games that arrive in physical format in very limited editions, on many occasions as collector’s editions. Will Xbox bet on them in the future? Honestly, if you haven’t done it already, I don’t think you will when the trend is indicating that less and less physical games will be sold and the company has mechanisms like Xbox GamePass to offer these games digitally at a much lower cost to the player.

