why are there no police chases? CD Projekt answers

One of the most criticized aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 on the part of users is undoubtedly the Artificial Intelligence of the open world Sci-Fi, and in particular the way in which the police react to the crimes committed by V.

Despite being an open world game with motorized vehicles, Cyberpunk 2077 does not feature police chases aboard the cars, if we exclude some scripted sequences. An anomaly that has made many turn up their noses, and which today finds the comment of Pawel Sasko, quest director of the game.

Sasko said – most likely ironically – that you play like Elden Ring or Sonic Frontiers they do not feature a chase system, and that this debunks the theory that all open world games must include one. An answer misunderstood by the community, with the consequent disconcerted reactions that have accumulated on the pages of reddit.

Going more seriously into the matter, Sasko speaks of a mix of technical limitations of the graphics engine used by CD Projekt RED and of a lack of time to include the feature by launch. It is, in short, something that the studio was forced to give up, despite being in the original development plans. Hence the bizarre “teleportation” system of the policemen, and again for this reason the clashes with the gangs are reduced to short chases in limited areas of the Night City map.

Speaking of cut content, modders have managed to restore monorail travel in Cyberpunk 2077.