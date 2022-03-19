Why are there people who do not get covid? These are the scientific explanations

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, scientists have learned a lot about the coronavirus. But one question that remains unanswered is why some people don’t get sick despite direct exposure. There are anecdotes here and there of partners, siblings, friends, colleagues, who shared everything with the infected person and yet the virus did not touch them.

A study by scientists at Imperial CollegeLondon recently suggested that these people may have had natural immunity from exposure to other human coronaviruses, such as the common cold. This was learned by finding that they had a high level of T cells, a type of cell of the immune system. “Those high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when it becomes infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, may protect against Covid-19 infection,” said Rhia Kundu, lead author of the study and who works at the National Heart and Lung Institute at this university.

Other scientists believe that the crucial clues may lie in genetics and think that if it is really discovered what the resistance genes are and what they do, it will be possible to find new treatments for this disease.

Mayana Zatz, a geneticist at the University of São Paulo, is one of them. Her interest, as explained by Daniela Lamas in The New York Times, arose when she realized that a neighbor of hers had been sick with the symptoms of this flu. Her caregiver, however, who did not wear a mask in her presence, never developed them. It could be an asymptomatic case, the expert believed, and to find out for sure, she performed antigen tests on both. The man’s test came back positive and his caregiver’s, unbelievably, was negative.

The next step was to look for other similar cases, for which he used the media and social networks. Some time later, he received many cases very similar to that of his neighbors: couples who had been in contact during the infection of one of them and who, despite this exposure, resisted the infection.. In her lab, Zatz collected blood samples from 100 of the couples who contacted her.

From the start, experts have thought it unlikely that a single genetic mutation could affect the response to the coronavirus, so Zatz looked for combinations of genes that might play a role.

It found that those infected and uninfected were similar in terms of age and ancestry, and despite that, men got sicker from the virus. In addition, he found variants in the genes of infected people that influence the activity of natural killer cells, a key component of the immune system. According to the British Society for Immunology, these cells are lymphocytes from the same family as T and B cells, and are known to kill virus-infected cells. In addition to that, they detect and control the first signs of cancer. In Zatz’s research, couples who showed no signs of infection were more likely to achieve a robust response from these natural killer cells, which could result in a stronger defense against infection.

Zatz also collected blood samples from 100 long-lived individuals, including 15 centenarians who successfully fought off the infection or were asymptomatic. Studying them could help understand the genetic factors that explain this result. For it, will infect your cells in the lab in the hope of identifying the mechanisms at play in the infection and, if possible, to see if natural killer cells were the protectors of these elderly.

Jean-Laurent Casanova, from Rockefeller University, is conducting research with another scientist working on this front. Through a call he managed to identify in different parts of the world hundreds of these people willing to have their genomes sequenced to help decipher the unknown.

There is a lot of expectation about what the work of Casanova and Zatz can throw up. But with what has been done to date, they have already taken the first steps to find the first pieces of this complex puzzle.