Real Madrid It’s a very popular team. Spainbut it is not the only one that bears the nomenclature “Real”.

Why are there so many clubs in Spain with the name ‘Real’?

Real Madrid is better known as El Madrid and Real Sociedad as Realbut they are also Real Betis Balompié, Real Club Celta de Vigo, Real Club Deportivo Espanyol and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.

In the Second Division is Real Valladolid, Real Oviedo, Real Zaragoza and Real Club Sporting de Gijón.

Further down Real Club Deportivo La Coruña and Real Racing Club de Santander in the third category, currently called First RFEF.

Beginning with Real Sociedad, “the club was officially founded on September 7, 1909,” Iñaki Mendoza, the club’s official historian told ESPN, “back then, it was called ‘Sociedad de Football’. The directors asked King Alfonso XIII conferred the title of ‘Royal'”.

“It was a question of prestige. I imagine they asked for it because the royal family used to spend the summer here in San Sebastián. By February 1910, we were given the title of ‘Royal,'” he said.

“Later, Real Madrid received theirs, as did Espanyol. We were one of the first. It happened very quickly, in just six months,” he added.

The first club to receive the title of “Royal” was Deportivo La Coruña in 1909. The Royal Society received its royal decree a year later. Espanyol joined them in 1912, Celta de Vigo and Real Betis in 1914 and Real Madrid in 1920. With so many clubs recognized by the crown, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was not going to be far behind.

“It is the Crown that has the authority to grant the title, not the Federation. The RFEF recognizes the concession and applies it in its statutes, making the name change official.”

First Division (6)

Real Betis Balompié, Real Club Celta de Vigo, Real Club Deportivo Espanyol, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad de Fútbol

Second Division (4)

Real Club Sporting de Gijon, Real Oviedo, Real Valladolid, Real Zaragoza

First RFEF (4)

Real Balompédica Linense, Real Club Deportivo La Coruña, Real Racing Club de Santander, Real Unión

Second RFEF (2)

Real Aviles, Real Murcia

Third RFEF (7)

Real Ávila, Real Club Deportivo Carabanchel, Real Club Recreativo de Huelva, Real Jaén, Real Sociedad Deportiva Alcalá, Real Sociedad Gimnástica de Torrelavega, Real Titanico.

