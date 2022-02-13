Why are theta tokens challenging the cryptocurrency crash?

Friday, while major cryptocurrencies on the market like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost ground, the two tokens connected to the Theta Network – Theta Network (THETA) e Theta Fuel (TFUEL) – recorded a sharp rise.

Currency Last 24 hours Last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin Last 24 hours compared to Ethereum Last 7 days Price Theta Network (THETA) 23% 25.1% 27.2% 44.7% $ 4.11 Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 6.3% 8.1% 10% 31.7% 0.22 dollars

Why do they move?

This week, television production company Fremantle announced a partnership with Theta Labs (developer of the blockchain Theta Network) focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) celebrating the 50th season of ‘The Price is Right’.

Also Read: 5 Tips To Manage A Cryptocurrency Down Cycle

NFTs will be launched on ThetaDrop soon, although no release date has been announced.

Thursday Fremantle US tweeted a story from Benzinga about the partnership for NFTs; Fremantle said The Price Is Right NFTs will include games like Plinko, Cliff Hangers, and Punch-A-Bunch.

Notably, the Theta ecosystem has two tokens: THETA, used for staking and network protection, and TFUEL, which is the basis for microtransactions and operations. The Theta blockchain allows for decentralized video streaming.

The two tokens rallied on Thursday despite the major cryptocurrencies in the market losing ground after a new record high in inflation was reported.

The latest on Theta

The announcement related to the ‘The Price is Right’ program has fueled some enthusiasm on Twitter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM THE AUTHOR