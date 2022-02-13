Why are theta tokens challenging the cryptocurrency crash?

Friday, while major cryptocurrencies on the market like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost ground, the two tokens connected to the Theta Network – Theta Network (THETA) e Theta Fuel (TFUEL) – recorded a sharp rise.
|Currency
|Last 24 hours
|Last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin
|Last 24 hours compared to Ethereum
|Last 7 days
|Price
|Theta Network (THETA)
|23%
|25.1%
|27.2%
|44.7%
|$ 4.11
|Theta Fuel (TFUEL)
|6.3%
|8.1%
|10%
|31.7%
|0.22 dollars
Why do they move?
This week, television production company Fremantle announced a partnership with Theta Labs (developer of the blockchain Theta Network) focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) celebrating the 50th season of ‘The Price is Right’.
Also Read: 5 Tips To Manage A Cryptocurrency Down Cycle
NFTs will be launched on ThetaDrop soon, although no release date has been announced.
Thursday Fremantle US tweeted a story from Benzinga about the partnership for NFTs; Fremantle said The Price Is Right NFTs will include games like Plinko, Cliff Hangers, and Punch-A-Bunch.
Celebrating its 50th season, @PriceIsRight is launching its first ever NFTs in partnership with Theta Labs! Featuring some of the most well-know #PriceIsRight games including Plinko, Cliff Hangers and Punch-A-Bunch! @Benzinga https://t.co/N4sLDxMnC3
– Fremantle US (@FremantleUS) February 8, 2022
Notably, the Theta ecosystem has two tokens: THETA, used for staking and network protection, and TFUEL, which is the basis for microtransactions and operations. The Theta blockchain allows for decentralized video streaming.
The two tokens rallied on Thursday despite the major cryptocurrencies in the market losing ground after a new record high in inflation was reported.
The latest on Theta
The announcement related to the ‘The Price is Right’ program has fueled some enthusiasm on Twitter.
My mind is constantly by the @Theta_Network … Over & over again Welcome @PriceIsRight this is going to be huge can’t wait for the #NFTdrop #nft #theta #tfuel #tdrop assuming on @ThetaDrop ??
– ThetaProfessor (@ThetaProfessor) February 8, 2022
Best of luck with it @FremantleUS. @PriceIsRight is an American treasure for 50 years on @ CBS. So we all know it’s wait in gold.
– Jon (@ BigJon0501) February 9, 2022
Best news all week! Go Theta Go pic.twitter.com/MbEZRivECt
– FatSeaTurtle (@FatSeaTurtle) February 8, 2022
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM THE AUTHOR