Why are we lazy to exercise? | Newspaper El Mundo – News for Hispanics

Just over two-thirds of the US population does not exercise at all. This carelessness has triggered obesity levels and with it, the proliferation of diabetes. What makes people refuse to exercise? Most are justified by saying that they do not have time, but there is a lot of lack of motivation and lack of interest.

However, various studies show that time (the space of opportunity) ceases to be a reason if we have the support of family and friends, or if our doctor simply insists that we become physically active or the consequences of not doing so could endanger our lives.

Specialists indicate that the problem of time management is not so much its ‘scarcity’ but our tendency to procrastinate (defer, postpone). This action is very widespread among adults over thirty years of age.

They probably ignore that postponing daily or mandatory tasks is not only counterproductive in the personal and professional day-to-day, but also affects the perception we have about our quality of life. Procrastination produces anxiety, depression, stress and insomnia, disorders that will increase in intensity if exercise is not practiced. On the other hand, if exercise is practiced at least 150 minutes per week, the perception of one’s own health is much more positive.

Exercise is particularly susceptible to procrastination. There are many people who perceive the practice of sports as something unpleasant and aversive. Behind that aversion can be boredom and frustration, which, in turn, are great predictors of procrastination.

Studies indicate that engaging in intense physical activity tends to put us in an unpleasantly aroused state. Although many of us experience a better mood after intense physical exercise, while we do it, it is not so pleasant. The initial aversion to ‘getting moving’, and being so comfortable at home when we consider the option, can lead us to procrastination: we choose to feel better at that moment, we prefer the immediate reward: that’s why we postpone the task without having Keep in mind that this delay can be counterproductive and will end up causing us discomfort.

THE DATA

People who practice sports regularly organize their time better.