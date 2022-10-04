Why are we running out of tequila?

American stars don’t just invest in Provençal rosé. They also dedicate their fortune to a trendy spirits: tequila. Essential for the preparation of a margarita or a Tequila Sunrisethe Mexican brandy made from plants ofblue agaves was the darling of George Clooney until the actor sold his Casamigos brand to the Diageo group (which owns famous brands like Johnny Walker whiskey or Smirnoff vodka) for a million dollars in 2017.

The influencer Kendall Jenner also tasted the success of Mexican spirits by launching Tequila 818 last year, as did Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” (Teremana), Rita Ora (Prospero) or even AC DC (Thunderstruck). Justin Timberlake or the rapper P.Diddy were among the first to invest in the tequila market.

the hit of this white alcohol with a vegetal and woody taste had already been measured by the reference firm IWSR, which deciphers the trends in terms of drinks in the four corners of the planet.

In a forecast report, the British institute of expertise expected tequila to grow by 7% each year between 2016 and 2026.

If in Francetequila is gaining ground with an increase in sales in value in supermarkets of around 18% in 2021, UNITED STATESthe Mexico and the Canada constitute the three largest markets for the Mexican drink, which taste 88% of the volumes. Lately, the success of tequila also depends on the ready-to-drink cocktailsthe department with the most wind in its sails on the other side of the Atlantic with an explosion in sales of 42% in 2021, according to the professional federation of the Discus sector.