Why are women with muscles so criticized? The famous are collapsing the myth of force vs. femininity | Fashion | Magazine

Women with muscles belong to a discriminated minority. Even at this time, when exercise and healthy living are part of the trends, it seems that strength is still at odds with femininity.

Nicole Kidman took longer to pose showing off her biceps for the cover of Perfect magazine, than social networks to criticize her lack of femininity and her unattractive appearance from the perspective of stereotypes where women are tried to fit.

Nerea Povedano, Cross Training coach, has her opinion and shared it with ELLE. “A strong woman is a more confident and empowered woman. Why is that scary?” she asks herself.

At the same time, the expert replies that “there are many unfounded myths by which it is believed that if you train strength you will become the incredible Hulk, but that is physiologically impossible.”

According to Povedano, it is very difficult for women to reach the volume of muscle mass of a man, for several reasons:

The production of testosterone, a hormone that among other things contributes to muscle development, in women is much lower.

The size and distribution of muscle fibers is very different from that of men.

The proportion of these muscle fibers is also very different.

However, both Nicole Kidman and Letizia Ortiz and Renee Zelwegger are examples of muscular women with petite silhouettes who have given it their all in the gym and made changes in their diet to look toned.

Why are women with muscles so criticized?

Many lumped the muscular biceps of figures like Michelle Obama and Anna Wintour into fashion: “Strong is the new sexy” and rushing to find a label to encompass dissent in order to have a false illusion of control.

Contrary to what some think, working on strength is essential for women not only for physical reasons, but also to improve health. From improving body composition to increasing muscle mass and decreasing fat.

Little by little, the feminine ideal of the 50s of the slender woman, which forced the world to look at muscle definition with suspicion, is falling away.

In the end, the female body is still under constant scrutiny, and a strong silhouette doesn’t just go against that small-size XS ideal. Rather, it carries with it an inherent message of associated strength that is disliked by those who prefer the weakness and fragility of women.

