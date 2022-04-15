Why aren’t ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ new tonight, April 14? This is when the new episodes come back

The last Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19 The April 7th episodes left viewers wanting more as usual, but they are not available tonight, April 14th. station 19 Season 5 episode 15 left viewers wondering if Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is going to jail for the death of Jeremy (Daniel Di Tomasso). Then, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) informs Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) that she is ready to leave Gray Sloan Memorial behind for good in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, episode 15. However, viewers’ disappointment in waiting even longer Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19 it’s agonizing. When will the Shondaland shows come back on Thursday night?

[Warning: This article contains light spoilers about Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 16.]

‘Station 19’: Gray Damon, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe | ABC/Liliane Lathan

Why aren’t ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ tonight, April 13, 2022?

According to the ABC schedule, station 19 Season 5 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is not new tonight, April 13. But it’s not all bad news. Shondaland fans will have a special treat: Throwback Thursday. ABC takes things back to the days of Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) with two fan favorites. Grey’s Anatomy episodes. It’s back to the early days with the Grey’s Anatomy Episodes 16 and 17 of the season 4 finale. The original air date for the two-hour finale was May 22, 2008.

Then, for the next two weeks, on April 21 and 28, Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19 they lose their slots again.

When do ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 and ‘Station 19’ season 5 return?

Viewers must wait until May 5 to see Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19 back to Thursday night. In it station 19 Promo for episode 16 of season 5, a judge charges Andy Herrera with first degree manslaughter. He sets bail at $100,000. then in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 episode 15 preview, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returns to Gray Sloan.

What to expect when ‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 16 returns

Although ABC has not yet published a synopsis of the next news station 19 episode, there’s a lot to unpack in that 30-second clip. After Judge H. Pendleton informs Andy of his charges in the station 19 Season 5 episode 16 preview, she pleads not guilty. However, the local news calls her a murderer. Jack (Grey Damon) hugs Andy after she is released from King County Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) informs him that a firefighter charged with a felony must be suspended. When Andy protests that he didn’t rob a bank, Natasha replies that she killed a man (even though she was in self-defense). In another scene, Andy’s mother, Elena (Patricia De Leon), comes looking for her. Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) don’t seem happy to see Elena. However, in a later scene, Elena finds Andy.

What to expect when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 16 returns

When Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 episode 16 returns on May 5, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) confronts Meredith about taking the job in Minnesota. Her older sister replies that she already made her decision.

Then Addison Montgomery walks down the hall toward the sisters.

“Well, well, how low have the mighty sunk,” says Dr. Montgomery.

It appears she’s back to help Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) respond to the board’s decision to put Gray Sloan’s residency program on probation. Hopefully, she can help fill that doctor shortage.

Seek Grey’s Anatomy Y station 19 to return to ABC on May 5, 2022. station 19 airs at 8 pm EST, followed by Grey’s Anatomy At 9pm

