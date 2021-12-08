Sports

“Why aren’t they under house arrest?” Massimo Ferrero’s words

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

“Why don’t the judges make me stay under house arrest? I have no intention of running away.” That’s what he said Massimo Ferrero, arrested for bankruptcy and imprisoned in San Vittore, to the lawyers who defend him in the legal matter that involved him. “He would have liked to have seen the search of him, because of the tension he had a spike in pressure”, the lawyer told Adnkronos. Giuseppina Tenga. “Of course he would like house arrest, he would like to go home, he has ruled out any intention to escape and would like to be with his family”.

Read also

“Prison is an experience that scores but he is as combative as ever”, notes the lawyer Luca Ponti, another lawyer of Ferrero. “Excluding the possibility of escape and the possible pollution of the evidence, the hypothesized reiteration of the crime remains as the only precautionary requirement, linked to the fact that he is supposed to be a de facto administrator, a possibility that we believe does not exist. For tomorrow The guarantee questioning is scheduled, but I believe that tomorrow Ferrero will make use of the right not to answer, since – he explains – we have not yet had the opportunity to physically have the papers “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

I renew Brozovic, the entourage hesitates. “But something has changed in the last few days and …”

4 weeks ago

“The photos I haven’t posted …”

2 weeks ago

Greta Beccaglia, the police identify the fan who harassed the journalist on live TV. The reporter files a complaint-lawsuit

1 week ago

Vlahovic, not only Juve: there is also Inter. Marotta works for the dream and that meeting with Commisso … | First page

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button