“Why aren’t they under house arrest?” Massimo Ferrero’s words

“Why don’t the judges make me stay under house arrest? I have no intention of running away.” That’s what he said Massimo Ferrero, arrested for bankruptcy and imprisoned in San Vittore, to the lawyers who defend him in the legal matter that involved him. “He would have liked to have seen the search of him, because of the tension he had a spike in pressure”, the lawyer told Adnkronos. Giuseppina Tenga. “Of course he would like house arrest, he would like to go home, he has ruled out any intention to escape and would like to be with his family”.

“Prison is an experience that scores but he is as combative as ever”, notes the lawyer Luca Ponti, another lawyer of Ferrero. “Excluding the possibility of escape and the possible pollution of the evidence, the hypothesized reiteration of the crime remains as the only precautionary requirement, linked to the fact that he is supposed to be a de facto administrator, a possibility that we believe does not exist. For tomorrow The guarantee questioning is scheduled, but I believe that tomorrow Ferrero will make use of the right not to answer, since – he explains – we have not yet had the opportunity to physically have the papers “.